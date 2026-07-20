For many Indian couples struggling to conceive, the biggest hurdle is not the lack of advanced fertility treatment but reaching a specialist too late. Years spent trying naturally, consulting multiple doctors or undergoing fragmented treatments often delay the right diagnosis, reducing the chances of successful conception while increasing emotional and financial stress.

Dr. Manjunath C.S., a fertility specialist with over two decades of experience, believes infertility care in India needs a fundamental shift—from delayed intervention to timely, evidence-based diagnosis that evaluates both partners equally.

“Timely approach, right decision, financially wise, can make a big difference in everyone’s fertility journey,” he said, arguing that infertility should be investigated early rather than pushing couples directly towards IVF.

According to Dr. Manjunath, modern reproductive medicine has evolved far beyond conventional IVF. Technologies such as embryo genetic testing, immunological evaluation, customised ovarian stimulation, endometrial preparation and regenerative therapies now allow doctors to personalise treatment and improve success rates, particularly in complex cases.

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At his clinics, treatment begins with identifying the underlying cause of infertility and avoiding unnecessary procedures that add cost without significantly improving outcomes. He says evidence—not anxiety—should guide every treatment decision.

The approach has delivered encouraging results. According to data shared by his clinics, live birth rates stand at 65% per treatment cycle and 94% over three cycles, although he emphasises that outcomes vary depending on age, ovarian reserve, sperm quality, embryo quality and the underlying diagnosis.

Among the cases he recalls is a couple that conceived after five failed IVF cycles and two pregnancy losses through a treatment plan combining embryo genetic testing, immunological therapy and endometrial preparation. In another case, a 44-year-old woman with an extremely low ovarian reserve delivered a healthy baby after ovarian regenerative treatment, embryo pooling and genetic screening identified the single viable embryo.

Dr. Manjunath also called for greater awareness of male infertility, noting that women continue to shoulder disproportionate blame despite male factors contributing to a significant share of infertility cases. Delayed male evaluation, he said, often leads to incomplete diagnosis and unnecessary treatment.

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With delayed parenthood becoming increasingly common, he sees fertility preservation through egg and embryo freezing as an important option for urban professionals and believes employers should consider fertility benefits as part of workplace healthcare.

Ultimately, he argues that India’s fertility ecosystem must focus on early diagnosis, scientific decision-making and accessible, evidence-based care. Such an approach, he says, can improve outcomes while reducing the emotional and financial burden on couples navigating one of life’s most challenging journeys.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.