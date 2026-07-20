There’re no ‘Monday Blues’ for the AI and technology industry. It’s been a fast-moving day across the global technology ecosystem, marked by AI infrastructure strain, evolving subscription models, and recalibrated hardware strategies for gadget makers. From Chinese AI star Moonshot AI taking drastic measures to preserve compute capacity to Apple adjusting subscription prices in key growth markets like India, today’s headlines showcase the bandwidth of everything that’s happening in the technology sector.

Meanwhile, enterprise demand is surging to new highs even as researchers raise critical safety red flags around clinical AI deployment. On the consumer hardware front, mobile giants like Samsung and Google are laying the groundwork for their next generation of devices, balancing bold production targets with rising component overhead while battling supply chain constraints.

Hence, if you missed out on today’s action, here is your comprehensive, two-minute briefing on all the major news breaking across the tech and AI world today.

Moonshot AI pauses new signups

Following the launch of its 2.8-trillion parameter Kimi K3 model, Beijing-based Moonshot AI has officially paused new user signups. The unprecedented demand completely ate up its GPU infrastructure over the weekend, forcing the Chinese startup to prioritise existing members while splitting subscription tiers into dedicated general and coding workflows. Moonshot says that its going to resume new registrations in batches once the infrastructure is ready to handle the additional load.

Alibaba previews Qwen3.8-Max

Alibaba’s newly previewed Qwen3.8-Max-Preview is a massive 2.4-trillion-parameter Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) multimodal model capable of processing text, vision, video, and documents across a 1-million-token context window. Positioned by Alibaba as a direct challenger second only to Claude Fable 5 in high-level reasoning, agentic tasks, and coding, the model has generated high interest. Alibaba is offering early testing at a 90 per cent discount through its developer platforms while promising a future open-weight release.

Apple hikes subscription rates in India

Apple has officially rolled out price hikes across Apple Music and Apple One plans in India. The entry-level plan for Apple Music now starts at Rs 139 per month, whereas the Individual tier Apple One bundle now start at Rs 195 per month. Apple hasn’t revealed the real reasons behind the price hike though.

OpenAI names new Indian-origin CTO for Compute

OpenAI has promoted Uday Ruddarraju to Chief Technology Officer for Compute. The newly created executive position highlights OpenAI’s aggressive efforts to lock down hardware infrastructure, data centre capacity, and power deals for next-generation model training.

Anthropic updates Claude Fable access tiers

Anthropic is revising its subscription access tiers and rollout structure ahead of deploying Claude Fable 5, changing how user accounts manage high-compute reasoning workloads. Anthropic announced that while Claude Max and Team Premium subscribers will retain access to Claude Fable 5, their usage caps will be halved by 50 per cent. Meanwhile, Pro and Team Standard members are being phased out of Fable 5 access entirely on their base plans. To keep using the model, these users will now have to pay pay-as-you-go API rates, cushioned only by a temporary, one-time $100 credit.

Samsung sets high target for Galaxy Z Fold 8

Internal supply chain targets indicate Samsung is doubling down on its foldable flagship strategy. The company is locking in an initial 2.8 million unit production run for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to flaunt a widescreen layout. There’s less focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to pack a superior camera setup as well as better battery stamina.

Google Pixel 11a specs leak

Leaked internal codenames reveal early specifications for the upcoming Google Pixel 11a. The mid-range device is slated to debut Google’s Tensor G6 chipset paired with an upgraded MediaTek M90 modem for improved efficiency and 5G connectivity. The rest of the details reveal new colourways as well as an advanced selfie camera.

Gartner projects $64 Bn enterprise AI market

Gartner released updated forecasts which projected worldwide enterprise spending on AI platforms and models will jump 63.4 per cent in 2026 to $64.2 billion. Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs) are driving the fastest growth, expected to climb over 200 per cent year-over-year as businesses abandon generic models for targeted vertical solutions.