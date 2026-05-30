Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans skipper, has led the team into the IPL finals. Set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL 2026 final after some challenging moments during the tournament, Gill’s squad has come out shining. Signed for over Rs 16 crore this season, Gill proved his worth as he stands at the helm of a crucial match.

But beyond the boundary and off the field, Gill is known to serve some serious looks. Teasing fans with some effortless star moments on social media, Gill’s followers are not strangers to his luxury lifestyle. A fitness legend in the field, he also mixes his love for selfies with some opulent timepieces that one cannot miss.

Shining on his wrist, ticking away to glory, the young cricket talent offers a promising show for his fans. Here’s a look at Shubman Gill‘s watch collection.

Shubman Gill Watch Collection

Gill has been the face of several watch brands like Casio India for their G-Shock Never Give Up campaign. From his personal collection, though, the price tags are estimated to go up to Rs 1 crore a piece, taking the total to more than a cosy home in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill with teammates and fellow watch collector, Hardik Pandya. (Image: Instagram)

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph

Nothing says haute horology like Audemars Piguet. Spotted on Gill’s wrist on multiple occasions, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph is reportedly worth more than Rs 40 lakh. With 40 jewels, the sapphire crystal shines bright against the green dial.

The appeal of the luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph is a symbol of audacity and innovation. Designed by Gérald Genta, it is known for its steel finish, octagonal bezel with hexagonal screws along its “Tapisserie” dial.

Rolex Day-Date 40

A part of Gill’s many special moments, from winning the Cricketer of the Year award to several vacations, the Rolex Day-Date 40 mm in yellow gold and green dial retails for over Rs 44 lakh. The gold fluted bezels are paired with the six-layered lacquer green dial and are a signature of the Rolex collection.

The 18-carat yellow gold alloys are shaped by hand and are a testament to the careful craftsmanship of the piece. It is also labelled as a superlative chronometer which comes with a president bracelet clasp.

Some of Gill’s Rolex timepieces. (Image: Instagram)

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

In February earlier this year, Gill was seen wearing the Rolex Daytona at his cousin’s wedding. Reporting worth over Rs 37 lakh, this Oystersteel and yellow gold watch is one of a kind. With some platinum variants costing nearly Rs 84 lakhs, Gill’s timepiece had a comfortable 44 mm dial. The gold shimmer and sub-dials improved the readability of the watch while maintaining an effortless charm.

The Daytona, one of the most popular Rolex watches are one of the most popular collector’s items. It can be spotted on several wrists and is a watch collector’s prized possession.

Casio GMC

The brand ambassador of Casio, Gill, is often seen wearing several pieces from its vintage collection. Made in metal, the IPL 2026 finalist was seen wearing the Casio GMC-B2100 series’ D-1A worth nearly Rs 60,000. The octagonal bezel and dimpled band design give it an exclusive finish.

An analogue-smart watch, it even pairs with a smartphone via Bluetooth and comes with a dedicated app for timekeeping and more. Charged via solar power, the hands stop to save power when the watch is left in the dark, and it transforms into a timekeeping marvel.