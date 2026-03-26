Nintendo has shared a big surprise just days before the new Super Mario Galaxy movie comes out. Fox McCloud from Star Fox will appear in the film. This is unexpected because Star Fox is not usually part of the Mario world.

Fans had earlier noticed a small hint of a character that looked like Fox, but most people did not think he would actually be in the movie. Now Nintendo has confirmed it, showing Fox standing next to his spaceship, the Arwing, ready to join Mario and friends.

Nintendo usually avoids mixing characters

In the past, Nintendo has said it does not like mixing characters from different game series. Shigeru Miyamoto explained that Mario characters should stay in the Mario world, and other series should stay separate.

However, some exceptions have been made. Pikmin characters are also confirmed to appear in the movie, and now Star Fox joins them as another exception.

Star Fox fans have waited a long time

This news is exciting for Star Fox fans because the series has been quiet for years. The last new game, Star Fox Zero, came out in 2016 and received mixed reviews. Since then, there has been no new game, although Star Fox 2 was finally released in 2017 after being canceled long ago.

Movie cast and release date

The Super Mario Galaxy movie includes many well-known actors. Brie Larson voices Rosalina, Donald Glover voices Yoshi, and Benny Safdie voices Bowser Jr. The main cast from the first movie also returns, including Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser.

It is still unknown who will voice Fox McCloud. Fans are also wondering if this could mean a new Star Fox game in the future. All answers may come when the movie releases in theaters on April 1.