Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its theatrical run on Monday after registering a healthy opening weekend at the box office. Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2012 romantic comedy, the film has maintained audience interest during its initial days in theatres.

As it entered its first weekday, Cocktail 2 witnessed the expected slowdown in collections while continuing to hold its ground at the ticket window. The film has now crossed another milestone, with its Day 4 performance adding to its overall domestic and worldwide collections.

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5 days at the box office: Where is Cocktail 2?

The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer continued its theatrical run and crossed the Rs 60 crore milestone. On its fourth day, the film minted Rs 6 crore in India and collected Rs 1.50 crore overseas, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 20 crore and pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 85 crore

Cocktail 2 generated Rs 13 crore on its opening day across 10,835 shows, accumulating an India gross collection of Rs 16 crore and an India net collection of Rs 13 crore. Overseas, the film grossed Rs 7 crore, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 23 crore, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 2, the film collected Rs 16 crore, representing a 20.4% growth over its Day 1 net collection. It followed this with Rs 17 crore on Sunday, displaying healthy weekend momentum and sustained audience support ahead of its expected weekday decline.

Meanwhile, the Day 4 collection of Rs 6 crore represents a 62.0% drop from the Day 3 collection, while recording medium occupancy across theatres.

Regions like NCR recorded the highest show count with 1,078 shows, followed by Mumbai with 666 shows, while Ahmedabad ranked third with 551 shows.

Weekday trends and opening expectations

The first Monday collection is often considered a key indicator of a film’s theatrical run, as it reflects its ability to sustain audience interest beyond the opening weekend. While Cocktail 2 witnessed the expected weekday decline from its Sunday collection, the film managed to register a steady hold at the ticket window. Its performance over the remaining weekdays will now be closely watched, as it is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the film’s first-week total at the box office.

Cocktail 2 Occupancy rates

Cocktail 2 registered healthy occupancy trends across several major markets in India on Monday of 16.0%. The highest occupancy was recorded during the afternoon at about 20%, and night shows holding 25%, while the morning and evening slots reported comparatively lower attendance, from 11%, the highest in the morning, and 22% in the evening.

Metro cities continued to contribute the highest number of shows and remained among the key markets driving the film’s overall collections.

During the opening weekend as well, evening and night shows recorded the highest occupancy across most centres at about 39% as the highest and in the evening and 49% in the night in the top three metro cities, NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, while afternoon shows also reported steady attendance. The occupancy pattern remained largely in line with that of other mainstream theatrical releases, with collections primarily driven by audiences in major urban markets.