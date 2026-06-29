Sunday has always been the real test for a Bollywood release, and Welcome to the Jungle passed it with room to spare. Ahmed Khan’s star-packed comedy — the third chapter in the Welcome franchise — wrapped up its opening weekend with a worldwide gross of Rs 93.20 crore, putting the Rs 100 crore mark firmly in its sights before the weekday grind even begins.

For a film that carries one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable comedy brands, the global numbers are shaping up exactly as the makers would have hoped.

Worldwide gross closes in on Rs 100 crore

The international leg of Welcome to the Jungle’s run has added meaningful weight to its overall global tally. As per Sacnilk, the film pulled in Rs 6 crore from overseas territories on Day 3 alone, taking its cumulative international gross to Rs 16.70 crore over three days.

Combined with the domestic gross of Rs 76.50 crore, the worldwide total now stands at Rs 93.20 crore at the end of the opening weekend. A film of this scale crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide before the first Monday is not a given — but Welcome to the Jungle is well within touching distance.

Rs 24.75 crore net on Sunday as domestic numbers hold firm

On home turf, the film’s Sunday performance was its sharpest yet. According to Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle collected a net of Rs 24.75 crore on Day 3 across 10,867 shows — a 23.8% jump over Saturday’s Rs 20 crore.

Overall occupancy for the day hit 41%, with evening shows nationally touching around 65%. The cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 63.75 crore, with the Rs 50 crore net milestone already in the rearview mirror.

Tier 2 cities punch above their weight

While metros delivered reliable numbers, some of the most striking occupancy figures on Day 3 came from outside the usual strongholds. Ahmedabad led the country with 58.8% overall occupancy, per Sacnilk, while Jaipur posted 54.3% and Chandigarh 54%. Lucknow came in at 52.8%. Mumbai and NCR held steady at 49% and 47.5% respectively — solid, if not spectacular.

Even Chennai, a market that has historically been indifferent to Bollywood franchise comedy, logged 48.5% occupancy on Sunday, suggesting the film’s wide ensemble cast is doing the job of drawing in diverse audiences across the country. Welcome to the Jungle released on June 26, 2026, with a U/A certificate and a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes and has an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and others.