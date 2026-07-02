Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s much-awaited spy-thriller, Alpha, is set to hit the big screen tomorrow, July 3. As the date closes in, fans are eager to see Bhatt in an all-new action avatar, as Sharvari brings fresh-face energy to the theatres.

Also starring Bobby Deol, Alpha reignites his power-packed comeback after Aryan Khan‘s Ba****ds of Bollywood. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the female-led spy-thriller promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. And before Anil Kapoor stars in his web-series ‘Family Business’, the Animal actor will reunite with his co-star on the screen for Alpha.

Alpha advance collection day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha recorded Rs 1.58 crore in advance collection across nearly 3000 shows in India – with 15820629 block seats.

The maximum collections came from Maharashtra and Delhi, collecting Rs 35.94 lakh and Rs 35.54 lakh, respectively. Internally, Mumbai recorded Rs 22.6 lakh in advance collections, with Hyderabad at Rs 11.92 lakh.

On the ticketing platform BookMyShow, over 155k viewers reported to be interested in the film, with tickets ranging from Rs 2250 at the higher end in premium theatres to as low as Rs 99 in remote locations in the Delhi NCR region. The lowest ticket price in Mumbai for Alpha is Rs 92 in Dahisar, while the highest goes up to Rs 2200 for the JIO Drive-in theatres. The classic theatre seats go up to Rs 1900 in Jio World Plaza, BKC.

As per the latest trailer released, War star Hrithik Roshan is also rumoured to make a guest appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.

Alpha cast salary

Alia Bhatt remains the poster-child of the Bollywood film and overshadows veteran stars like Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor when it comes to the paycheck. According to a Storyboard 18 report, Alia Bhatt reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for playing super-agent Sita – or the Alpha of the film.

Sharvari Wagh, the other lady-in-action, reportedly earned Rs 3 crore from the film, a significant gap from the National Award-winning actress, to play her contemporary in the upcoming spy-thriller. One of the male leads in Alpha was paid Rs 6 crore, as per other reports, as he made a comeback by playing some powerful negative roles in films like Animal.

Anil Kapoor matched Deol’s benchmark as his screen presence adds gravitas to the Alpha plot as the YRF spy universe spans wider.