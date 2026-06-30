Four days in, and the headline number everyone has been watching has finally arrived. Welcome to the Jungle, Ahmed Khan’s franchise comedy led by Akshay Kumar, has crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark — but it got there on the back of a sharp Monday correction that is worth paying attention to as much as the milestone itself.

For a film built on nostalgia and a sprawling ensemble cast, hitting the century mark inside its first week sets a tone, even if the domestic numbers are now telling a more cautious story.

Worldwide gross breaches Rs 100 crore

As per Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle added Rs 3 crore from overseas markets on Day 4, taking its cumulative international gross to Rs 19.95 crore. That push, combined with the domestic gross of Rs 86.53 crore, sent the worldwide total to Rs 106.48 crore by the end of Monday.

Crossing the century mark inside four days is no small feat for an ensemble comedy without a single mega-budget actioner’s marketing push behind it, and it places the film firmly among this year’s notable Hindi releases on the global stage.

The overseas contribution, while modest in absolute terms compared to the domestic haul, has been a steady and reliable stream rather than a one-off spike, which bodes reasonably well for the film’s overall trajectory in the coming days.

Day 4 net drops sharply to Rs 8.50 crore

The flip side of the story is a familiar one for Bollywood’s weekend-to-weekday transitions. According to Sacnilk, the film’s Day 4 net collection fell to Rs 8.50 crore, a steep 65.7% drop from Sunday’s Rs 24.75 crore.

Occupancy reflected the same trend, sliding to 21% across 10,922 shows from the previous day’s 41%. The total India net collection now stands at Rs 72.25 crore over four days, with the gross at Rs 86.53 crore.

A drop of this size on the first working day is fairly typical for the genre, but the scale here suggests Tuesday and the rest of the week will be the real test of whether the film can hold its own once the weekend crowd thins out and word-of-mouth becomes the deciding factor.

Regional occupancy: Lucknow and Jaipur hold up best

Even with the overall dip, a few markets showed relatively better resilience on Day 4, as per Sacnilk data. Lucknow led with 30.8% occupancy, followed by Jaipur at 29.3% and Chandigarh at 28.3%.

The National Capital Region came in at 24.5%, while Ahmedabad held at 23.3%. Mumbai dropped to 21.8%, and smaller markets like Surat and Kolkata saw the steepest declines, falling to 12.3% and 11.8% respectively.

The numbers point to a clear urban-versus-Tier-2 divide on weekdays, with smaller cities proving somewhat more consistent than the big metros — a pattern that has played out for several franchise comedies in recent years.

Welcome to the Jungle released in theatres on June 26, 2026, carrying a U/A certificate and a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes, and the coming days will determine whether the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone marks the start of a long run or the peak of an already-fading curve.