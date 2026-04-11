Prince Harry legal case: Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, has been sued by an African charity he co-founded in honour of his late mother, Diana, reported Reuters. Harry, who had stepped back from the charity, Sentebale, in March 2025, denied the defamation claims raised, labelled as ‘offensive’ and ‘damaging’.

A court filing, as cited by Variety, revealed that Sentebale identified former trustees Prince Harry and Mark Dyer as ‘architects’ of a harmful media campaign. This, in turn, allegedly, “had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership.”

Sentebale has filed its suit with the High Court of England and Wales as Prince Harry deals with another legal battle. These libel claims are part of the ongoing trial against Associated Newspapers, alleging tampering with his privacy and spying on him.

Why did Sentebale sue Prince Harry?

According to the charity‘s official complaint, they sought the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution from the media campaign run in March 2025. They claimed that it caused “operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners.”

This comes after the same time when both Dyer and Harry stepped down from their duties as a group of trustees over a dispute. According to a Variety report, the relationship between them and the chair of the board “broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” citing a joint statement they had made at the time.

During this public dispute, the leaving members were reportedly flagged by Britain’s Charity Commission for claims of bullying and harassment. Denying these ‘blatant lies’, Prince Harry had acknowledged that what had occurred was ‘heartbreaking’ and that such claims would hurt those who ‘invested decades’ into supporting the cause.

Founded in 2006, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso entered into a collaboration to raise awareness and take positive action towards youth-led health initiatives, wealth inequality and climate resilience in Lesotho and Botswana. ‘Sentebale’ in the local language translates to ‘forget-me-not’, which was also started to help people with HIV and AIDS.

Prince Harry denies claims

An official statement from Prince Harry and Mark Dyer mentioned that the charity’s efforts should be dedicated towards the communities supported by Sentebale, and not for pursuing legal actions. While the funding for raising the suit is being sourced externally and no charitable funds are being used, statements from both Dyer and Prince Harry categorically deny the claims about an ‘adverse media campaign’.

“As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims,” said a representative from Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, speaking on behalf of Prince Harry and Mark Dyer. “It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve.”