Seattle-Setu conference to bring together elected and business leaders to discuss India-US relation

The conference September 6 will feature Nancy Izzo Jackson of the U.S. State Department and members of parliament in India, among many other leaders.

Seattle University will host the Seattle-Setu conference September 6 exploring the myriad relationships between Washington state and India and the further promotion of global security, trade, and investment. Seattle-Setu will showcase Seattle’s pivotal role in building economic and political bridges with India.

“As both India and the United States struggle with common challenges – such as climate change and threats to our democratic institutions – there is a great deal that we can learn from one another,” explains Seattle University President Eduardo Peñalver. “Our hope is that the Seattle-Setu conference will highlight the importance of India to this region and position Seattle University as a convenor for conversations about India and U.S.-India relations, and as a bridge between the greater Seattle community and the world’s largest democracy.”

Distinguished legal experts from India and the United States will share insights on cross-border business at the conference and leading social entrepreneurs from the Puget Sound will discuss the social impact of their initiatives, including Sunny Singh the founder of Edifecs and the RoundGlass Foundation.

“The strengthening geopolitical relationship between India and the United States opens new possibilities for trade, investment and growth,” explains Sital Kalantry, Professor of Law and Associate Dean of Graduate Studies & International Programs at Seattle University School of Law. “Conference attendees will gain knowledge about the business opportunities

Conference attendees will gain knowledge about the business opportunities that have emerged with enhanced India-U.S. relations, how to navigate the legal landscape in India when doing business there, and the ways that nonprofits are contributing to poverty alleviation and growth in India.

The conference will begin at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast before welcoming remarks from, among others, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. The agenda will be highlighted by illuminating panel discussions and two afternoon keynote addresses: After lunch, Representative Pramila Jayapal of the 7th District of Washington will deliver a keynote address on opportunities for Seattle to engage with India and later Nancy Izzo Jackson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for India in the U.S. State Department, will deliver remarks about the past, present and future of U.S.-India relations.

Setu, derived from Sanskrit, means bridge.

To register and learn more visit the conference website.