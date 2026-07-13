Jaro Education, an ed-tech platform has completed 17 years of operations and announced the launch of its new nationwide campaign, #GrowWithJaro. The company said the campaign focuses on real stories of professionals who have pursued higher education and upskilling to advance their careers.

The company has designated the occasion as Jaro Day and said it has helped more than 3.5 lakh learners through collaborations with over 33 universities and academic institutions since its inception.

According to Jaro Education, the GrowWithJaro campaign is built around the idea that career growth today is driven by continuous learning rather than a one-time academic qualification. The campaign will feature learner stories, digital content and community engagement highlighting professional development through upskilling.

The ed-tech company said women make up 49 per cent of its workforce, with several leadership roles held by women. It added that it has recorded a 342 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) over the past three years.

“Seventeen years ago, we set out with a simple belief: that learning should never stop at a degree, and that career growth should be accessible to every working professional in India, regardless of which city they live in. Today, as we look at the 3.5 lakh-plus learners who have grown with us, from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to corner offices across the country, we are reminded that this milestone belongs to them. #GrowWithJaro is our way of celebrating every one of those journeys,” Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder, Jaro Education, said.

The ed-tech platform said it works with several higher education institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), XLRI, MIT IDSS, Symbiosis International University and other academic institutions to offer programmes in management, technology, artificial intelligence and data science.

“Our focus for the next phase of growth is to make that transformation accessible well beyond the metros, and #GrowWithJaro reflects that commitment to every learner, in every city, at every stage of their career,” Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education, said.