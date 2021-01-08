Indian Railways Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Superfast Special Train to run at faster speed! See revised halts

The Central Railway recently announced that the railway zone is speeding up Train Number 01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train.

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Superfast Special: Now, travelling between Delhi and Mumbai to get faster as Indian Railways has decided to speed up Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani special train. The Central Railway recently announced that the railway zone is speeding up Train Number 01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train from tomorrow. According to a press release issued by Central Railways, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run four days a week. Also, there is a provision of an additional halt at Gwalior. The revised train timings of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani special are as under:

With effect from 9 January 2021, Train Number 01221 Rajdhani Express superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, Mumbai at 4.00 PM on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The superfast special train will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi at 9.55 AM next day.

With effect from 10 January 2021, Train Number 01222 Rajdhani Express superfast special train will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 4.55 PM on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The superfast special train will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station at 11.15 AM next day.

The revised halts for Train Number 01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train are- Nashik Road, Kalyan, Jalgaon, Jhansi, Bhopal, Gwalior and Agra Cantt. railway stations. For detailed train timings at halts or stoppages of the above Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express superfast special train, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES mobile application. Only those with confirmed train tickets will be allowed to board these special trains, Central Railways stated. Travellers are advised to adhere to all COVID-19 related norms, SOPs during the boarding, travelling as well as at the destination.