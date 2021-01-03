Delhi Metro’s 59-km-long Pink Line to be driverless by mid 2021: DMRC

DMRC started commercial metro services in the year 2002. (File Photo)

Days after starting driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the 59 km long Pink Line is expected to have driverless operations by the mid of 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated driverless services of metro train on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden).

“After driverless operations on Magenta Line, metro trains to driverless on another major corridor. The Pink Line is expected to have driverless operations by next year,” DMRC wrote on microblogging site Twitter. India’s first driverless metro train was inaugurated on December 28.

Once operational, the total length of the driverless network of Delhi Metro will increase to about 94 kilometres. This will be around nine per cent of the entire driverless metro network. The entire network of Delhi Metro is about 390 kilometres. There are a total of 11 corridors with 285 stations.

With the starting of driverless metro services on the Magenta Line, DMRC has joined the list of elite metro rail networks that have driverless operation facilities. At the moment, DMRC is providing driverless services between Janakpuri West and the Botanical Garden stretch of the Magenta Line.

For the uninitiated, DMRC started commercial metro services in the year 2002. At that moment, the operations began with just six stations and covered the area of around 8.2-km between Shahdra and Tis Hazari. In almost two decades, the network of the Delhi Metro has grown to about 390 km with 285 stations across 11 corridors.

The year 2020 was the most challenging for DMRC as trains remained halted for months after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in Delhi. The services remain suspended for 169 days in a stretch to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus. It resumed only after the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2020.