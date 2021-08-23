Cost-effective and energy-efficient move! Delhi Metro replaces conventional lighting with LED lights at metro stations

The LED lighting at metro premises will help Delhi Metro save around half of the total energy expenditure. (Photos source: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)

In a bid to save energy and offer a much better lighting system to Delhi Metro commuters, a drive has been undertaken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to replace conventional lights with LED lights at 155 various locations covering Metro stations, parking areas, depots, etc., which were opened under Phase 1 and Phase 2. According to the Corporation, in recent months, Delhi Metro has already covered 75 per cent of the drive by installing approximately one Lakh LED lights at these Delhi Metro locations by replacing the conventional lights. The rest of the 25 per cent of the drive will be completed by October-end this year wherein nearly 35,000 LED lights in the remaining areas will be installed.

According to DMRC, the conventional lights’ operational life was around ten years. The Delhi Metro network, thus decided to replace them with new age LED lights which are both energy efficient as well as cost effective. The LED lighting at metro premises will help Delhi Metro save around half of the total energy expenditure. As a result of this move, the entire cost of installing these LED lights will be recovered by Delhi Metro in nearly two years. Compared to conventional existing lights, the lifespan of LED lights is long with much reduced maintenance cost. On an average, LED light lasts 50,000 operating hours or more, which is more than 40 times an incandescent bulb’s lifespan. Additionally, LED lights have the component of energy efficiency which makes these lights consume a very low amount of power.

For the DMRC maintenance teams, undertaking this drive in already operational metro stations was a challenging task. As there is regular movement of commuters, the installation work had to be executed during night hours due to safety reasons which in turn increased the time of installation. Even during night time, the work could be conducted only for around two hours in a day since the duration available from the close of last metro service and start of first metro service is very limited and also, in this period, many other crucial operational preparedness as well as routine maintenance activities are undertaken. The Delhi Metro rail network had to arrange special scaffoldings as well as cranes to cover the spaces at twice/thrice a building’s normal height which is again a very time consuming and tricky exercise. At phase-III metro stations, Delhi Metro has already implemented LED based lighting and for upcoming Phase-IV stations, similar system will be adopted as well.