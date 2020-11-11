  • MORE MARKET STATS

Getting RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport? Now get food, free WiFi services, here is how

New Delhi | November 11, 2020 1:47 PM

Mumbai airport update: The cost of the RT-PCR Covid-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been fixed at Rs 3,900 per person.

Back on September 6, the RT-PCR testing for Coronavirus was launched at Mumbai airport. (Reuters image)

Mumbai airport update: In a piece of good news for flyers arriving at Mumbai airport, passengers, who opted for RT-PCR testing for Coronavirus, will now be provided with food and complimentary WiFi services. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authority has announced that passengers who are arriving at the airport and had decided to avail of the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testing method for Covid-19 will be getting food and free WiFi services while they wait for test reports, as per Indian Express report.

RT-PCR Coronavirus test results are generally provided around eight hours after the submission of samples. The cost of the RT-PCR Covid-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been fixed at Rs 3,900 per person. While waiting for the results, flyers can choose food items from a special menu. They will also be served hot and cold beverages round the clock if they request. During this period passengers can avail of free internet services, IE reported quoting a statement issued by CSMIA authority.

Back on September 6, the RT-PCR testing for Coronavirus was launched at Mumbai airport. More than 8,000 passengers including 6,910 men and 1,090 women have availed of the service. However, out of the total, around 100 passengers have tested Covid-19 positive, the report said.

Those who arrive from outside India are required to go for 7-14 days paid institutional quarantine at their own coast on arrival, followed by 7-day isolation at home. Flyers are exhorted to download Arogya Setu App on their mobile phones. Thermal screening is being conducted on arrival for all passengers by health officials present at the airport or seaport or land port. Identified symptomatic passengers on arrival will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol, CSMIA has stated on its website.

