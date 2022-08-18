WhatsApp will soon let you restore deleted messages

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will let you undo your deleted messages. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks all the developments related to the chat app, the feature is in the beta testing phase currently and will be available as WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update.

“WhatsApp is finally rolling out this feature to some lucky beta users that can finally recover their messages deleted by mistake,” states the report. The website explains how to recover the deleted message. In case the user deletes something mistakenly, a bar will show up with an option to undo the deletion. The website states that this bar will show up only when the app detects an attempt to delete a message for you. User will have only few seconds to recover these deleted messages.

WhatsApp keeps coming up with new updates for its users. The chat app recently launched a standalone app for Windows user for a better web experience. After testing the feature for almost a year, the app is now finally available for all. The company says that the new app will offer improved speed and reliability to its users. The new app does not require you to connect your phone for receiving messages and notifications. In simple words, you can access WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop without coming online on your phone. The app lets you use WhatsApp without having to keep your phone around which wasn’t the case earlier. Previously, you had to keep your phone around and connected to use WhatsApp on the desktop or laptop. User can download this app from Microsoft Store.

The Meta-owned company is also working on an app for macOS with beta testing already happening. WhatsApp recently also announced that user can now link up to four devices and one phone at a time to use the app.