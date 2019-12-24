Tier-2 cities emerging sweet spots for cyber criminals: Report

Among metro cities, the cyberattacks in Delhi ballooned in Q2 with a 6% increase in the quarter-on-quarter infection rate.

The cyber security awareness among companies and cyber users in tier-2 regions is believed to be very low, and that has led to them becoming a sweet spot for cyber criminals across the world, reveals the Q2 findings of K7 Computing’s Cyber Threat Monitor (CTM).

According to the study, Patna registered the highest percentile of cyberattacks at 47% compared to the rest of the tier-2 cities covered in the study, and higher than any tier-1 city.

Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, and Jaipur witnessed a massive 45%, 44%, 43% and 40% of cyber users coming under attack.

The study states that approximately three out of every ten Indian cyber users encountered one or more cyberattacks, while metro cities have experienced a similar number of cyberattacks when compared to the previous quarter.

J Kesavardhanan, founder & CTO, K7 Computing, said, “It is definitely an area of real concern for the country that considers itself a nation of villages. The positive trend of fast-growing Indian towns and smaller cities on the global landscape is certainly attracting the attention of cyber criminals who are becoming more and more sophisticated. It is not only a major threat to enterprises in these areas but also to consumers who are becoming heavy cyber users because of low internet data cost, and easy and affordable availability of devices which can be exploited.”

Among metro cities, the cyberattacks in Delhi ballooned in Q2 with a 6% increase in the quarter-on-quarter infection rate. The infection rate in Cyber City Hyderabad is 41% from 39% recorded last quarter. Bengaluru and Pune experienced 39% and 35% of cyberattacks, similar to the previous quarter.

Despite a 2% decrease in infection rate from the last quarter, Chennai still remains most vulnerable at 46%. Kolkata follows soon after at 41%. Ahmedabad, at 37%, witnessed a 1% drop in infection rate compared to the previous quarter, and Mumbai had an identical 30%.

“As we get set to enter the New Year 2020, I think it is important that companies, across sizes and geographies, start shifting from awareness to implementation in their approach towards cyber security. And this is not just applicable to enterprises but also to each and every cyber user in the country, including those in government departments.

“Awareness, implementation, and keeping it all up-to-date are very critical to remaining cybersafe in this fast growing and sophisticated cyber threat infused world,” said Kesavardhanan.



K7 Computing’s CTM is a quarterly report that provides an insightful look into the complex cyber security landscape in India, and makes cyber safety recommendations that address both enterprise and consumer segments.

As part of this process, K7 Computing’s real-world telemetry data from almost 7 million unique devices and K7 Labs’ security incident investigation data were studied and presented in the form of an index.

The report tracks all critical cyber security areas, such as enterprise, mobile, Mac, Windows and IoT, pan India covering 20 Indian cities, including metros and tier-1 and tier-2 regions, as well as state capitals and high-user Union territories.