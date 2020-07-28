Samsung eyeing India’s first time smartphone users with the entry-level Galaxy M01 Core; specs, price and everything to know

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung has launched a new entry-level phone called the Galaxy M01 Core, which is also its most affordable phone in India at a starting price of Rs 5,499. With the Galaxy M01 Core, Samsung is trying to attract first time smartphone users with the promise of accessibility and affordability, something that makes a lot of sense in the ongoing pandemic scenario. The South Korean major will also be looking to tap into the void being generated amid the growing discontent against Chinese brands in the country.

The Galaxy M01 Core is an Android Go phone at heart which means that it runs a “lite” version of Android with custom Google apps designed from ground up for entry-level hardware with low RAM and internal storage — something that also helps to keep the price of the phone low. The focus here is to offer Android software at a significantly lower price than conventional Android phones seemingly adjusted for low-tier hardware. For some context, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage.

Android Go is unlike Android One however, which allows OEMs like Samsung to offer custom skins or layers on top of vanilla Android. The Galaxy M01 Core to that effect runs Samsung’s One UI on top of Android. A custom skin or layer like One UI allows a brand like Samsung to offer additional features to end-users, something that isn’t available with a phone running stock Android. Samsung says the Galaxy M01 Core comes with several “make for India” features like Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification, Intelligent Photos, and also a system-wide dark mode.

In terms of core specs, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT screen, a MediaTek MT6739 processor with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage, 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M01 Core will be available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29 at a starting price of Rs 5,499 for the base model with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage going all the way up to Rs 6,499 for the top-end model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone will come in Black, Blue, and Red.