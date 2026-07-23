12:34 (IST) 25 Jul 2026

Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday praised Iran's swift action in rescuing all crew members, including 28 Indians, after a Mozambican-flagged LPG tanker was attacked near Iranian waters.

Ambassador Fathali told ANI the vessel came under attack by "hostile forces" while entering the territorial waters of Iran and immediately sent a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard.

"The vessel came under attack by hostile forces while entering the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the occurrence of the incident, the ship immediately transmitted a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard. In response, the relevant Iranian maritime and rescue authorities were deployed to the scene without delay and promptly initiated rescue operations," Fathali said.

"Owing to the swift, coordinated, and highly professional response of the Iranian authorities, all crew members on board the vessel, including the 28 Indian nationals, were rescued safely and remain in good health. This operation once again underscores the Islamic Republic of Iran's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of all seafarers, irrespective of their nationality," he added.