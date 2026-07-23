Here are the latest updates on July 25
- President Donald Trump said the US was “locked and loaded” to escalate strikes against Iran, though admitting that he has not yet made a final decision on whether to carry out a “massive attack.”
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, vowed that Iran doesn’t “succumb to pressures” while attending a meeting in Kyrgyzstan.
- Despite his threats against Iran, Trump maintained that the US and Iran are amid talks. He also claimed that Tehran is getting “more serious” about them.
- Indian Embassy in Tehran flagged an attack on LPG tanker ‘DISHA’ in Iranian waters. Officials confirmed the safety of the 28 Indian crew members aboard the vessel.
- Earlier, one Indian crew member was killed following an attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. Two others were reported to be safe.
- Iran has ruled out accepting a ceasefire until its demands concerning the Strait of Hormuz are met, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
- US military disabled a tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the crew tried to get through the US naval blockade at least four time before that, a US official told CNN.
- Saudi Arabia struck what it said were Houthi targets in Yemen’s port city Hodeidah after a Saudi vessel was attacked in the Red Sea.
- The US and UK are planning to high-level summit in London next week, aiming to form an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios.
- Oman urged all parties to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and free from disruptions, stressing that uninterrupted navigation is essential for global trade and reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy and regional mediation.
- The UN human rights office appealed for the safe evacuation of nearly 6,000 sailors stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, calling on all parties to ensure secure passage and the delivery of essential supplies.
- Israeli forces launched a large-scale military operation in Nablus and surrounding villages after the deadly shooting in Tal, while also cancelling soldiers’ leave and deploying additional troops across the occupied West Bank.
- A preliminary Israeli military investigation found that a group of Israeli settlers entered restricted Areas A and B near the village of Tal without prior coordination, and concluded that the deadly confrontation that followed was not premeditated.
Netanyahu to visit US next week, Trump says
US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week. The announcement comes as US forces continue operations against Iran and regional tensions remain high following the collapse of diplomatic efforts. Netanyahu's visit is also expected to focus on the conflicts involving Iran, Gaza and Lebanon.
Israel prepared for possible US strike on Iran, report says
Israel prepared for a possible major US strike on Iran overnight Friday that could have widened the regional conflict, according to Kan report. Citing an Israeli official, the report said President Donald Trump delayed his deadline to give diplomacy another chance, postponing a potential military escalation. The report has not been independently verified.
Qatar says ships can fully resume operations from Sunday
Qatar's Transport Ministry said ships and other maritime vessels can fully resume operations from Sunday, lifting restrictions imposed during the recent US-Iran escalation. The ministry urged vessel operators to continue following maritime safety regulations. The restrictions had been introduced after nearly two weeks of tit-for-tat strikes raised security concerns across Gulf shipping routes.
Israeli strikes kill at least two in southern Gaza, police chief also reported dead
At least two Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air strike hit a family home west of Khan Younis, with several others reported injured, according to Al Jazeera. In a separate incident, Gaza's Interior Ministry said Abdul Nasser Mohammed al-Maqadma, the police chief in northern Gaza, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, as reported by Al Jazeera.
US assessment says Iran's new leader more open to nuclear arms: Report
US intelligence agencies assess that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is more open to pursuing nuclear weapons than his predecessor, according to The New York Times. The report, citing a pre-war intelligence assessment, says Washington believes factions favouring a nuclear deterrent have gained influence inside Iran. Iranian officials continue to insist the country's nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes.
Drone shot down near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil, sources say
Iraqi air defences shot down a drone near the US Consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Reuters reported, citing security sources. There was no immediate information on casualties or damage, and the origin of the drone was not immediately known. The incident comes as tensions remain elevated across the Middle East.
Yemen official calls for greater combat readiness against Houthis
A senior member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Sultan al-Arada, called for increased combat readiness, describing the fight against the Houthis as a "fateful battle." Speaking during a meeting with top military officials in Marib, al-Arada said government forces were working to restore state institutions and urged residents in Houthi-held areas to resist the group's recruitment efforts, according to the Saba state news agency.
Iraqi air defences shoot down drone near US consulate in Erbil
Iraqi air defences shot down a drone near the US Consulate in Erbil, reported Reuters quoting security sources.
IRGC halts four ships using 'unsafe' Hormuz route
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces stopped four vessels in the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after firing warning shots, according to Iranian state television. The IRGC said the ships were attempting to use what it described as an "unsafe" southern corridor and warned that vessels using unapproved routes through the strategic waterway could face a "forceful response."
Sanctioned tanker attacked after crossing US blockade, monitor says
The Disha, a tanker under US sanctions, was attacked after crossing the perimeter of a US naval blockade in the Gulf, according to vessel-tracking monitor TankerTrackers. The monitor said the vessel had remained on the US Treasury's sanctions list for two years and had previously transported Iranian LPG to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The claims have not been independently verified.
Houthis claim strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan, Yanbu
Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out two "sensitive operations" targeting Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Jizan and Yanbu. Saree said the Houthis would continue pursuing a "blockade for a blockade" strategy. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
Bahrain, Kuwait secretly struck Iran with UAE support: Report
Bahrain and Kuwait secretly carried out airstrikes on targets inside Iran earlier this month with intelligence and defensive support from the UAE, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
Iran vows strikes will continue until 'enemy is fully defeated'
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said Iranian military operations would continue "until the enemy is fully defeated," according to state news agency IRNA. He also vowed retaliation for the US-Israel campaign against Iran, citing the deaths of civilians, including children, in attacks such as the one on a girls' school in Minab, as described by Iranian authorities.
Iran reports first night without US strikes after 13 days
Iran reported its first night without US airstrikes after 13 consecutive days of bombardment, with Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour saying the country had "a peaceful night." While CENTCOM did not announce any new strikes, security alerts remained active across the Gulf, underscoring persistent regional tensions despite the overnight lull.
Iran accuses US of breaching Hormuz MoU, escalating tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of violating the Strait of Hormuz memorandum by opening a separate shipping route without consulting Tehran. He said Clause 5 of the agreement gives Iran authority over the passage mechanism and argued Washington's actions had fueled the latest escalation. Araghchi added that Iran had established a direct communication channel with the US during talks in Switzerland to prevent misunderstandings.
Israeli attacks kill six in Gaza over 48 hours, health ministry says
At least six people were killed and 37 wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza over the past 48 hours, according to the enclave's health ministry. The ministry said the toll includes two people who died from previous injuries, while rescue teams remain unable to reach others trapped under rubble or stranded on roads.
Iran says Yemen conflict has no military solution, urges dialogue
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is no military solution to the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels, calling instead for dialogue. In an interview with state-run Iran Daily, Araghchi said the situation in Yemen and the Bab al-Mandeb region could not be attributed to Iran, arguing the conflict stems from longstanding regional disputes.
US widens Iran strikes beyond Hormuz as conflict escalates
The United States has expanded its military campaign against Iran, broadening strikes from coastal defenses around the Strait of Hormuz to bridges, transport infrastructure and military sites deeper inside the country. The escalation follows the collapse of an interim ceasefire and renewed clashes over the strategic waterway. Washington says the strikes are aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and US forces in the region, reported AP.
All 28 Indian crew rescued after tanker attacked near Iran
All 28 Indian crew members aboard the Mozambique-flagged tanker DISHA have been safely rescued after the vessel came under attack near Iran's territorial waters. The ship sent a distress signal after being targeted by what officials described as "hostile forces" while entering Iranian waters. Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said the vessel immediately alerted the Iranian coastguard, which responded to the emergency.
UKMTO says tanker incident reported near Gulf of Oman
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says it received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman, reported Al Jazeera.
Officials told Al Jazeera that talks are still happening between the US and Iran despite uncertainty surrounding the MoU they signed last month. These exchanges are reportedly being facilitated by mediator countries. Some proposals sent across the channel are still being reviewed by Tehran, as per the report, but there isn't much progress due to fundamental differences between the two sides.
Huge blast in southern Lebanon's Tyre district: Report
According to Lebanon's National News Agency, a massive explosion struck Masha’a al-Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. The blast was also heard in surrounding villages, with the report suggesting the attack was carried out by the Israeli military.
Iran's Ambassador to India highlights Tehran's swift rescue of Indian, other crew after attack
Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday praised Iran's swift action in rescuing all crew members, including 28 Indians, after a Mozambican-flagged LPG tanker was attacked near Iranian waters.
Ambassador Fathali told ANI the vessel came under attack by "hostile forces" while entering the territorial waters of Iran and immediately sent a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard.
"The vessel came under attack by hostile forces while entering the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the occurrence of the incident, the ship immediately transmitted a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard. In response, the relevant Iranian maritime and rescue authorities were deployed to the scene without delay and promptly initiated rescue operations," Fathali said.
"Owing to the swift, coordinated, and highly professional response of the Iranian authorities, all crew members on board the vessel, including the 28 Indian nationals, were rescued safely and remain in good health. This operation once again underscores the Islamic Republic of Iran's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of all seafarers, irrespective of their nationality," he added.
Iran left with 'very few drones': Trump
While attending the White House Correspondents' dinner, Trump spoke out on the status of the war. "It's all going extremely well. Don't believe the fake news," he said. He also claimed that the US has "hit Iran very hard" and Tehran had "very few drones left, despite what you see."
Trump also added that he thinks Iran would “love to make a deal” but that he doesn’t “think they’re ready to.”
“I don’t think it’s time yet, but I’m willing to listen,” the president said.
Saudi issued a new 'danger' alert
Saudi Arabia had initially issued an alert of "potential danger" in the early hours of Saturday, only to retract it minutes later. It eventually issued yet another similar warning in the Yanbu Governorate via a social media post at 9:41 am IST.
Yet another follow-up issued minutes later declared the danger "has passed."
Iran welcomes Moscow's stance against US-Israel 'aggression'
After speaking to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kyrgyzstan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the US for "breach of promise and crimes" in the Strait of Hormuz. He welcomed Moscow's "principled stance in firmly condemning the military aggression" of the US and Israel against Tehran, according to IRNA news agency.
Araghchi slams Trump's 'bullying and coercion'
According to a Press TV report, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Tehran will "not bow to US bullying" while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.
Slamming the US' persistent reliance on "bullying and coercion," he stressed, "Iran has shown that it will not bow to US bullying and will under no circumstances respond to the language of force, pressure, and threats."
He went on to say, "Potecting the Iranian people and protecting Iran's interests in the Strait of Hormuz are among our principles. As long as the rightful objectives and demands of the Iranian people are not realized, we will naturally continue our path."
Araghchi added, "We are not afraid of threats, nor will we succumb to pressure, and we do not tolerate the language of threats."
The directorate of Saudi Civil Defence issued an alert of a potential danger in the Yanbu Governorate in the early hours of Saturday. Minutes later, the authorities said the danger had "passed."
Watch:
LPG tanker with 28 Indians attacked in Iran; all safe
The Indian Embassy in Iran said an LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. All of the Indian crew was subsequently reported safe.
The update came after External Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar proclaimed, "Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced.”
'Locked and loaded': Trump speaks on potential major escalation of attacks on Iran
Responding to questions on whether he planning to escalate attacks on Iran, Trump told reporters that the US and Iran are still talking. While there's still no firm word on when negotiations will be back on track, the US president said, "Look, we’re locked and loaded. We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point."
“Maybe they will cry uncle, or maybe they’ll just give up, or maybe they’ll just go into a cave and hide,” he added.
The development emerged hours after Trump met with top military and national security advisors about potentially ordering what he told Axios could be a "massive attack" on Iran.