One out of three internet users faces cyber-attack: Study

One in every three internet users faced cyber-attacks during the first quarter of the current fiscal, a study by a city-based company has revealed. The study ‘Cyber Threat Monitor’ conducted by K7 Computing Ltd has identified Patna, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to have witnessed more cyber-attacks than any other places across the country. Patna experienced the highest 48 per cent of cyber-attacks followed by Guwahati 46 per cent, Lucknow 45 per cent during the April-June quarter.

Chennai also recorded 48 per cent followed by Kolkata with 41 per cent. New Delhi registered the lowest at 28 per cent. “The Cyber Threat Monitor highlights the ever-evolving threat landscape around the country and addresses the growing necessity of being more pro-active in the approach towards cyber security,” CEO of K7 Computing K Purushothaman said in a press release on Wednesday.

The report tracks components like enterprise, mobile, Windows, internet of things covering 20 cities, including metros, tier I and II cities. “We see an increasing number of cyber-attacks in tier I and II cities. Therefore, we urge stakeholders to leverage specific intelligence for counter measures and threat hunting,” he said. Some of the other findings of the study include mismanaged servers continuing to pose a major threat, besides Ransomware and Fileless attacks continue to grow faster in the country making them an ever-growing problem.