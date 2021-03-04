Netflix is working on Fast Laughs, a TikTok-style feature to show you comedy clips on the go

Fast Laughs would feature small comedy clips from Netflix’s collection of comedy films.

Netflix: Watching a comedy scene from a film or a series you love, to have a laugh right before bed seems nice, doesn’t it? And for that, you can always head to YouTube and key in the right words to find that scene. But what if you want to watch funny scenes from new films and series, hoping to stumble across a good one that you can watch later? Well, Netflix has just the right solution for you. The OTT giant has announced a TikTok and Instagram Reels-like small video clip feature called Fast Laughs for the Netflix app.

That’s right! The feature, which is currently only available for iOS users, that too in select countries, looks and feels just like TikTok and Instagram Reels. However, instead of user-created content, Fast Laughs would feature small comedy clips from Netflix’s collection of comedy films.

The Fast Laughs videos will be accessible using a tab at the bottom navigation menu. As soon as the user will click on the Fast Laughs tab, a clip will start playing and just like with Reels and TikTok, as soon as one clip will end, another one will begin. The clips will be taken from the films, series, sitcoms as well as comedy specials included in the Netflix catalogue.

In case the user comes across a title that they would want to watch later on, they will be able to add the title to their watchlist from Fast Laughs, or even be able to begin watching the movie or series or comedy special right away. Not only that, but the users will also be allowed to share these small clips individually to other platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter or Snapchat, to let their friends enjoy them too.

Netflix has said that it would soon begin testing the feature for Android-based devices as well, and it seems like the feature is not yet available for iOS users in India either.