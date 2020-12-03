Microsoft Teams getting new calling interface, CarPlay support and more; everything to know

The company is also set to include CarPlay support to Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft is set to bring overhauled features for its video-conferencing platform Teams. The new calling interface added by the company will allow users to view contacts, calling history and voicemail in a single location. According to the company, the new design will easily allow users to replace their desk phone and Microsoft has also added built-in spam call protection, reverse number lookup along with the ability to merge calls.

Microsoft is also bringing a new feature soon that will let Teams users to transfer calls between desktop and mobile. This will also allow users to change locations quickly even during an ongoing audio or video call. On an additional service set to be rolled out in early 2021, Microsoft Teams apps will let users join without audio apart from simply transferring the call and ending it automatically on other devices. For recording also, the company has brought some new options. Recorded meetings/sessions can now be seamlessly shared to SharePoint or OneDrive. This will provide greater flexibility as the recordings will not just be limited to Microsoft’s Stream service. Users can also share calls or transcripts with people who are not using Microsoft Teams.

The company is also set to include CarPlay support to Microsoft Teams. With this feature, cars built-in CarPlay can be allowed to control Teams whereas people can also use Siri to initiate or answer calls. However, the timeline on this feature is not clear as to when Microsoft Team will support Android Auto.

Recently, Microsoft has stopped providing Teams services on Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11). The announcement was made by the company in August where it said that come November 30, Microsoft Teams web app will not function on this browser. The idea is to shift Teams users to its new Microsoft Edge. According to the company, Edge will be supporting all Microsoft 365 apps and is expected to provide better as well as innovative online experiences.