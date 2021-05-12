Intel announces 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H mobile processors, its answer to AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series

Chip making giant Intel has announced five new consumer processors and five commercial ones that will be added to its Tiger Lake-H or 11th Gen Core H-series generation.

Chip making giant Intel has announced five new consumer processors and five commercial ones that will be added to its Tiger Lake-H or 11th Gen Core H-series generation. The processors in both the groups have been fitted with three eight-core chips and two six-core chips respectively. All the chips except the flagship Core i9-11980HK clock at 35W (Core i9-11980HK clocks at 65W). The processors are expected to be fitted in as many as 30 upcoming ultraportables or laptops which are 20mm or thinner, along with more than 80 workstations, Intel said.

Intel is touting significant improvements in the performance over the 10th Gen series (called the Comet Lake). As per Intel, the processors would lead to a 19 percent multithreaded performance improvement compared to the previous generation.

Moreover, the Core i9-11980HK is expected to provide better frame rates in games as compared to its previous processors in the Comet Lake series. These frame rates will be improved on titles like Far Cry New Dawn, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Hitman 3.

Pitting its new line of processors against one of its biggest rival AMD, Intel said that the 11980HK would beat AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX for these games, and added that its processors for light and thin laptops – the Core i5-11400H – would be better in comparison with the Ryzen 9 5900HS on some devices, while being at par on others.

No claims regarding the battery life have been made, however, even as AMD has ensured for the past two years that laptops powered by its processors perform extremely well in that area.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the processors would be able to provide support to up to 44 platform PCIe lanes, while also supporting Optane H20, Discrete Intel Killer WiFi 6E (Gig+), and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with a bandwidth of up to 40Gbps. The processors are also equipped with Xe Graphics Architecture and Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.

Meanwhile, the commercial chips announced by Intel would provide support to the vPro platform of the company. This platform includes several management and security tools for businesses like Total Memory Encryption, Active Management Technology and Intel’s Hardware Shield. The chip maker has asserted that as compared to the predecessor, its Core i9-11950H would be 29 percent faster in performance in media and entertainment, 29 percent faster when it comes to product development and 12 percent faster in work related to financial services.

Tech enthusiasts have been keeping a keen eye out for the announcement of these chips, especially since AMD’s Ryzen 500 mobile CPUs for laptops announced earlier this year and Apple’s M1 chips in its latest MacBooks have taken the industry by storm, while Intel seems to only be catching up to its competitors at the moment.