Dyson announces Zone headphones with ANC and built-in air purifier

Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones: Dyson has unveiled the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones, marking the first time that the company has stepped into the wearables section. The headphones aim to provide the wearer with purified airflow to their nose and mouth, while having integrated over-the-ear earphones. The earphones offer noise cancellation support, low distortion as well as neutral frequency response. Dyson has said that the product, which is equipped with high-performance filters having miniaturised air pumps, has been developed after six years of research.

Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones: Price, availability and specifications

While the price of the revolutionary headphones has not been revealed by Dyson, it is going to be available worldwide starting from Autumn 2022, with exact timelines varying based on the regions.

Two motors placed in the earcups provide two streams of purified air to the nose and mouth, with the headphones having four purification modes – low, medium, high and auto. These modes have been designed according to the different levels of exertion, Dyson said. The in-built accelerometers automatically toggle between the high, low and medium purification modes as and when required. As per the company’s claims, the headphones’ air purification mechanism has the capability of capturing 99% of the particle pollution such as bacteria, dust as well as pollen. City gases can also be filtered out, it said.

Meanwhile, the headphones themselves provide three modes of active noise cancellation – Transparency, Conversation and Isolation. Apart from that, users would be able to use the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones in four different modes. While the visor would need to remain to the headphones in the combined air purification, ANC and audio playback modes, users would have the option to remove the visor when using audio-only mode.

The headphones would also have a face covering attachment in the box, and this attachment meets the filtration requirements for the coronavirus pandemic.