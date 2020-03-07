Coronavirus Outbreak: Google’s Deepmind AI is helping scientists better understand Covid-19, find cure

Google has also taken concrete steps to curb the spread of fake news surrounding Coronavirus through its platform.

From giving solutions for domestic work to finding a cure for any deadly disease, Google always helps its users. The tech major has taken it a step further in the case of Coronavirus outbreak. Its DeepMind is putting its assets of Artificial intelligence to help scientists understand the peculiar features of the virus that has the potential to be a pandemic. The latest version of its Alphafold technology has been assigned the task to predict the structures of the understudies proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company has said that the projections AlphaFold can make of the virus are unverified but it can certainly help the health scientists to know better about the Virus. The company claims that the finds from Alphafold technology can help medical science in future study and development of drugs or vaccines against the virus.

The company says that the AlphaFold works the model of predicting protein structure when no structures of similar proteins are available. The model is called “free modelling” by the company. The process to determine the structure of Viral protein can take months-long time and can also be ineffective. To improve accuracy and efficacy, the company has developed the computation technology of AlphaFold based on a study of the sequence of amino acids in the viral protein.

The company doesn’t shy away from accepting the possible inaccuracies in the results AlphaFold may show but has expressed confidence that this system will be more accurate than its earlier CASP13 system.

Google has also taken concrete steps to curb the spread of fake news surrounding Coronavirus through its platform. The tech giant has made changes to the working of Google Play Store to disable the apps that were using data and maps from the credible health agencies such as WHO and UNESCO but were producing unreliable charts and maps showing cases and information related to the Coronavirus.