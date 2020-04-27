App Review: Cambly – Now, speak in English without fear

The market for the English language alone is over 1.5 billion people worldwide.

It’s lockdown time and most people are indoors – quite frankly, there is ample amount of time at hand. Instead of watching endless YouTube videos, how about sprucing up your English language and speaking capabilities? Especially for school and college students, even for those who are low on confidence when it comes to conversing in English. After all, English is a global language and the preferred one for all business communication. For many, it’s an aspirational language as it unlocks opportunities which help them advance their life and career. The market for the English language alone is over 1.5 billion people worldwide.

There’s a new and interesting English learning app, Cambly, to help you overcome the fears mentioned above. The app has over 5 million subscribers and is available for download on iOS and Android devices. The subscription plans are flexible and start from Rs 1,549 per month.

Basically, Cambly gives you instant access to native English speakers over video chat, so you can learn and gain confidence. Launched in 2019 in India, Cambly is used by students from over 130 countries with some of the biggest markets being Middle East, China, Brazil, Turkey, Japan and Korea.

How to use the app: Open the app. Select your favourite tutor and that’s it, you can start practising your English speaking skills anytime and anywhere. Cambly provides its users with a free trial, plus a relaxed, bias-free and fun learning environment. This is mainly because of the quality of tutors. Cambly is selective in admitting tutors to the platform. The tutors also make sure that students are at ease and provide constructive feedback. It does not only impart knowledge but also helps in cultural exchange between the tutor and the student.

In India, Cambly sees strong demand from people employed in the workforce, English teachers and people preparing for IELTS examination majorly from Tier 2 and 3 cities.