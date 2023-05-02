Microsoft launches dedicated website, helpline number for Indian SMBs to grow digitally; check details

Technology for MSMEs: Technology company Microsoft India on Tuesday introduced a dedicated website and a helpline number for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to address business challenges faced by enterprises and support them to improve their digital adoption.

According to the company, the website Microsoft for Small and Medium Businesses provides skills, resources, and tools to SMBs for growth such as an SMB Academy that provides digital skills and helps improve workforce productivity with access to Microsoft’s curated business and technology courses.

“The website also offers different Microsoft solutions that best address the needs of an organization as well as easy access to Microsoft’s vast ecosystem of over 17,000 partners in the country,” Microsoft said.

On the other hand, the ‘digital transformation’ helpline number offers SMBs expert guidance and assistance in leveraging technology solutions that address their business challenges, improve operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth.

“The last few years have shown us that technology adoption has a direct impact on a business’s performance. For a business to thrive in today’s digital economy, it must move to a secured cloud, become more agile and resilient by creating a technological roadmap for their organization,” said Samik Roy, Executive Director – Corporate Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India.

Microsoft has been committed to digitally transforming the SMB ecosystem in India with trusted technology, resources, and an extensive partner ecosystem. These new initiatives are aimed at further supporting these organizations and working closely with them so they can do more with less,” Roy said.

Importantly, a Microsoft survey of SMBs in 10 high and middle-income markets worldwide in October last year revealed that when it comes to spending on technology, SMBs in India were the most likely to spend more than 10 per cent of their revenue on technology. However, the share of such SMBs in India was only 35 per cent while 22 per cent of SMBs in India were most likely to plan on an increase of more than 10 per cent.

