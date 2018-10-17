NBCC inks pact with govt for Niger project, to work as PMC

State-owned NBCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of external affairs to construct Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC) at Niamey, Niger, the company said in a statement.

As a construction partner, NBCC will work as a project management consultancy (PMC) and would charge 7.5% of the total project cost.

NBCC will also do day-to-day comprehensive construction supervision and other required approvals for the project to ensure adherence to the plan during construction of the convention centre.

“We are planning to complete the entire project in 12 months with the help of latest technologies for building the Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre”, Anoop Kumar Mittal, chairman-cum-managing director of NBCC said.

Besides Niger, NBCC will also construct eight more Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centres across African countries namely Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Gabon. The government will spend around Rs 2,000 crore in developing these nine convention centres across Africa. Setting up of MGICC is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment and vision for a prosperous, integrated and United Africa, it said.

The initiative to build the convention centre was taken by MEA during the ‘Third India-Africa Forum Summit’ held at New Delhi in December 2015. India had offered a concessional credit of $10 billion over five years and a grant assistance of $600 million to create 100 capacity-building institutions, public transport, manufacturing capacity and developing infrastructure across Africa, it added.