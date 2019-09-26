McDonald’s is adopting Amazon, Netflix-tech to prepare orders even before you know what you want

McDonald’s has been making crucial acquisitions in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Image: Reuters

As companies get better at leveraging advancing technologies, the next leap at McDonald’s could mean that the company knows what you want to order even before you do. McDonald’s is adopting technology like Amazon, Facebook, Google to personalize the user experience, a Bloomberg Businessweek report said. What this essentially means for eaters is that one day, McDonald’s will actually pioneer a way to know your order based on your previous preferences and selections, the report added. McDonald’s has been making crucial acquisitions in artificial intelligence and machine learning. In March 2019, McDonald’s acquired artificial intelligence startup Dynamic Yield, and has been testing the machine learning software on drive-thrus at certain Florida-based restaurants. “The deal signalled an ambition to align the chain with the same predictive algorithms that power impulsive purchasing on Amazon.com or streaming preferences on Netflix,” Bloomberg Businessweek reported.

In 2013, McDonald’s took a big technology leap as it started to lose business to local burger makers which were pioneering online delivery platforms to send parcels to those who like to eat at home. “Diners were staying home and ordering from archrival Burger King for delivery—a service McDonald’s didn’t offer,” Bloomberg Businessweek report said. This happened at a crucial time. When the whole country was engulfed in a frenzy of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid C.F. match, McDonald’s sustained heavy losses, forcing its top executives to think what was going wrong at the company.

“Losing hundreds of thousands of customers to the enemy’s modernized tactics during one of Spain’s most important weekly fixtures was the final straw,” Bloomberg Businessweek said. Adding to McDonalds’ woes was the fact that local competitors were mushrooming at the back of food-delivery mobile app Deliveroo, dropping McDonald’s drive-thru sales. The company then deployed executives to build an online delivery platform and it also teamed with UberEats. The agenda was to one-up arch-rival BurgerKing.

What did McDonald’s change in 2013?

McDonald’s brought drastic changes and incorporated technology to get orders faster. The company started automatic food preparation for online orders when customers reached within 300 metres of McDonald’s outlet. Now, it is testing a technology which can scan your license plate in the drive-thru lane and suggest orders based on previous takeaway details.