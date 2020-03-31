CavinKare launches sanitizer products starting at Re 1

This packs are affordable for everyone and will be sold nationwide through Kirana stores. (Representative image)

Home-grown diversified FMCG firm CavinKare, responding to the Covid-19 crisis and requirement, has come up with quality hand sanitiser products starting at Re 1. “This is not merely a product launch, but service that we are launching for the safety of every citizen across urban and rural areas of our country,” said CK Ranganathan, CMD.

The company has introduced hand sanitisers under its personal care brands, Chik, Nyle, and professional brand – Raaga. Chik presents hand sanitisers in 2 ML sachet starting at Re 1, which can be used at least twice. This packs are affordable for everyone and will be sold nationwide through Kirana stores. Nyle with its unique formulation will, initially, cater to its segment with the 5-litre pack followed by smaller formats. Raaga will cater to the salon segment in the country.

Ranganathan said: “Considering most people don’t have access to quality hand sanitisers during this time, it is our responsibility to make the essential product accessible and affordable to every individual with utmost quality. The concept of launching the sanitiser in a sachet as well and making them available in a typical FMCG Kirana outlet is an ideal step to ensure safety of the masses at this crucial time.”

CavinKare has introduced these quality hand sanitisers in various SKUs across three brands. The company’s decision is well within the government’s current stipulated pricing norm, duly followed across all other SKUs such as 10 ML, 50 ML, 90 ML, 400 ML, 800 ML and 5-litre pack . While the 5-litre pack has already been introduced in markets nationwide, the other SKUs will be launched soon.

“As a socially responsible organisation, we ensure that we play our role in a more responsible way and contribute our part towards the safety of people residing across every nook and corner of the country. While it generally takes six to 18 months for developing a new product, it is because of our R&D team, who had already researched about sanitiser and kept the formulation ready, we were able to make this quality sanitizer available in the market in just two weeks time from its initiation,” said Ranganathan.

Chennai-based CavinKare is a diversified FMCG major with business interest in personal care, professional care, dairy, snacks,foods, beverages and salons. The brand portfolio consists of shampoos (Chik, Meera, Karthika and Nyle), hair wash powders (Meera & Karthika), coconut oil (Meera), fairness creams (Fairever), deodorant , talc (Spinz), pickles, snacks (Ruchi, Chinni’s Garden), hair colours (Indica), retail salon products (Raaga Professional), beverages (Maa), dairy (Cavin’s), and beauty salons (Green Trends and Limelite).