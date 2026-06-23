Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has achieved a major freight transportation milestone with the dispatch of its first-ever double stack container rake from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) following the commissioning of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCC) connectivity to the port.

The double stack container rake was loaded at JNPT on June 20, 2026, and dispatched on June 21, 2026, to Sanjan Gati Shakti Multi Modal Terminal, served by Sanjan station in Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

The 45 BLCM A/B wagon (Bogie Low Platform Container Modified flat wagon) rake carried 180 TEUs with a total load of 2,544.07 tonnes. The train covered a distance of 232 km through the Western DFCC route.

Double Stack Services to Strengthen Freight Corridor

The launch marks the beginning of direct double stack container operations from JNPT through the Dedicated Freight Corridor network. The move is expected to improve freight handling efficiency, reduce transit time and enhance the capacity for faster evacuation of cargo from the port.

Apart from the first rake, two additional double stack container rakes were also loaded from JNPT on June 20. These included services from JNPT to GDGH (Garhi Harsaru in Delhi Division) and JNPT to CGMV (Chhota Udepur in Vadodara Division).

The introduction of these services is expected to reduce pressure on road transport, lower logistics costs and support infrastructure goals under the National Rail Plan and PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Central Railway Regularises Pune-Shirdi and Pune-Danapur Trains

In another development, Central Railway announced the regularisation of the Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express and Pune-Danapur Amrit Bharat Weekly Express.

The Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express started regular operations from June 22, 2026, while the Pune-Danapur Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will commence services from June 27, 2026.

The inaugural services of these trains were flagged off by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra (through video conferencing) and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India in the august presence of various dignitaries at a function held o­n 17.06.2026 at Pune railway station and Hadapsar railway station respectively.

ALSO READ Loco pilots to skip refresher training? Safety concerns raised over Northern Railway rule

The regular operation of these trains is expected to provide improved connectivity for passengers travelling from Maharashtra towards key destinations in other parts of the country.