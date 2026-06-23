Key defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,081 crore since its last disclosure on May 25, 2026, the company informed stock exchanges.

In a regulatory filing, the Navratna defence public sector undertaking said the new orders cover communication equipment, radars, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares and services.

Part of a steady run of order wins

The latest disclosure by the Bengaluru-headquartered defence sector company adds to a string of order announcements that BEL made through the early months of the current financial year. The company had reported orders worth Rs 608 crore since its previous disclosure on May 5, 2026, and orders worth Rs 569 crore in April, marking the start of FY27 order inflows.

In early May, BEL had also secured a Rs 1,251 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence for the indigenous Ground Based Mobile ELINT System for the Indian Army.

BEL’s total order book stood at around Rs 74,000 crore as of April 1, 2026, as per the exchange filing. For FY26, the company had secured total orders worth around Rs 30,000 crore, along with export orders worth $346 million during the year.

BEL: Strong FY26 performance

BEL’s revenue from operations for FY26 stood at Rs 27,479.63 crore, a YoY growth of 16.15% over Rs 23,658.01 crore in FY25. Profit after tax for the year rose 14.38% to Rs 6,048.48 crore, compared with Rs 5,288.25 crore in FY25.

The company, which operates under the Ministry of Defence, continues to be among the principal beneficiaries of India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing, with a product range spanning radar systems, communication equipment, electronic warfare solutions and other strategic defence technologies.

BEL share performance

The company’s share price has been rather flat at 0.13% in early trade on Tuesday. The stock is up 2.35% in the past month. It has been up 2.55% in the past year.

Defence sector stocks

The defence sector stocks have been buzzing. So far in 2026, the Nifty Defence Index has delivered over 25% returns.