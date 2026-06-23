The pharma stocks are among the big winners today. Dr Reddy’s is among the top Nifty gainers today, and Nomura has raised its target price for the stock to Rs 1,740 from Rs 1,600, implying an upside of almost 35% from the closing price of June 22. It has also maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Dr Reddy’s.

The brokerage has raised the price target on this pharma major on the back of a strategic pivot in the business model, a favourable risk-reward ratio, margin improvement, and other such factors.

Strategic pivot toward branded businesses

Nomura said that Dr Reddy’s has significantly sharpened its focus on branded generics and consumer health businesses through acquisitions, organic investments, and management realignment. The brokerage firm estimates that branded products will contribute nearly 60% of revenue by FY29, up from 48% in FY22, leading to more sustainable earnings growth and a potential re-rating of the stock.

Earnings estimates above consensus

Nomura’s earnings estimates for FY27, FY28, and FY29 are 5%, 7%, and 13% higher than market consensus, respectively. The broker believes the Street’s expectations are muted, making the risk-reward profile favourable as it anticipates upside risks to consensus earnings and valuations.

Operating leverage and margin improvement

As the branded business grows, Nomura expects operating leverage to lift profit margins. Because major investments in front-end expansion and clinical trials for biosimilars are already in the base, these overhead expenses are projected to grow more slowly than revenue, helping the EBITDA margin expand toward 25% over the next three years.

Unfactored upside from Biosimilar Abatacept

Nomura’s current valuation does not include any embedded expectations for the launch of biosimilar Abatacept. If approved and launched, this product alone could represent more than 30% upside to their FY28/29 estimates.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q4FY26

The company reported a sharp drop of 86.2% year-on-year in its consolidated net profit to Rs 220.1 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026. The company’s profit came in at Rs 1,593.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue for the quarter declined 11.64% YoY and nearly 14% QoQ to Rs 7,516.2 crore. In Q4FY25, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,506 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA declined 60% YoY and 52% QoQ to Rs 980 crore in Q4FY26.

For the whole of FY26, Dr Reddy’s net profit fell 24.22% YoY to Rs 4,285 crore, while revenue climbed 3.2% YoY to Rs 33,593.3 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price performance

The share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has given a return of 2.5% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has declined 2% in the past one month and has returned 1.44% in the last six months. The flat performance of the share price can be seen over the last 1 year. Dr Reddy’s share price has dropped 1.2% in the past one year.