In a move aimed at easing passenger travel and managing the seasonal rush, East Coast Railway has announced a special train service between Bhubaneswar and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru. The special train will run on June 25, 2026, providing additional connectivity between Odisha and Karnataka.

Railways have announced this special service to accommodate the growing number of passengers travelling during the summer season.

You can check out the special train, schedule, and timings here to plan your journey.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The special train (Train No.08401) will leave Bhubaneswar at 11:00 AM on June 25, 2026, and is scheduled to arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 3:00 PM the following day.

During its journey, the train will halt at several major stations, including Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Renigunta, and Katpadi Junction. These stops will offer convenient boarding and deboarding facilities for passengers travelling between Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Additional halt stations

Besides the major stoppages, the train will also stop at Balugaon, Srikakulam Road, Samalkot Junction, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Whitefield, and Krishnarajapuram. These additional halts are expected to improve connectivity and make travel easier for passengers across the route.

Coach composition

The special train will consist of 16 coaches designed to provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

The rake will include two Luggage-cum-Generator-cum-Brake Vans, seven Third AC (3AC) coaches, and seven Third AC Economy coaches. With an entirely air-conditioned coach composition, the train is expected to offer a convenient and comfortable journey, particularly for passengers travelling long distances during the summer season.

Extra seats & Reduced pressure on regular trains

This special train will benefit a large number of passengers travelling for work, education, business, and family visits during the busy summer period.

With additional seats available on the route, passengers will have more options to plan their journeys comfortably. The service is also likely to reduce pressure on regular trains operating between Odisha and Bengaluru, a route that witnesses high passenger demand throughout the year.