Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 23 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹228, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹228,200, reflecting a loss of 2.97% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,282.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 228 235 6.98 2.97% 10 gm 2,282 2,352 69.80 2.97% 1 Kg 228,200 235,180 6,980.00 2.97% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

The silver dropped to the lowest level of 2026 as geopolitical risk eased following progress in US–Iran peace talks. Washington’s decision to allow Iran a 60-day license to sell oil internationally has improved expectations of higher global crude supply.

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Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has increased, with Kuwait and the UAE also diversifying export routes. Iran alone exported more than 30 million barrels in the past week.

Outlook for Silver Investors

The easing of Middle East tensions has reduced oil-driven inflation fears, limiting safe-haven demand for silver as markets anticipate more stable energy flows ahead. “Investors now await S&P Global Flash PMIs, ADP Employment Change, the Richmond Manufacturing Index, and remarks for fresh direction,” said Kotak Securities in a commodity note.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 229 ( 6.97 ) 2,285 ( 69.70 ) 228,500 ( 6,970.00 ) Bangalore 228 ( 6.99 ) 2,284 ( 69.90 ) 228,380 ( 6,990.00 ) Chennai 229 ( 7.01 ) 2,289 ( 70.10 ) 228,860 ( 7,010.00 ) Delhi 228 ( 6.98 ) 2,278 ( 69.80 ) 227,800 ( 6,980.00 ) Hyderabad 229 ( 6.99 ) 2,286 ( 69.90 ) 228,560 ( 6,990.00 ) Kolkata 228 ( 6.98 ) 2,279 ( 69.80 ) 227,890 ( 6,980.00 ) Mumbai 228 ( 6.98 ) 2,282 ( 69.80 ) 228,200 ( 6,980.00 ) Pune 228 ( 6.90 ) 2,282 ( 69.00 ) 228,200 ( 6,900.00 ) Surat 229 ( 6.99 ) 2,285 ( 69.90 ) 228,500 ( 6,990.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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