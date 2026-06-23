Railway passengers in Haryana have received a significant boost in connectivity as Indian Railways has introduced additional stoppages for two trains, including the Agartala–Firozpur Express and the Bikaner–Haridwar Express, at Hansi railway station.

Earlier, these trains used to halt at Bhiwani City and Hisar, which are located approximately 37 km and 25 km away from Hansi, respectively. This often caused inconvenience for passengers, who had to travel an extra distance to board the trains from nearby stations.

With the new stoppage at Hansi, passengers will now enjoy greater convenience, improved accessibility, and better connectivity to northern, eastern, and western parts of the country..

You can check the detailed route and schedule of these trains here.

Agartala–Firozpur Express Train: Schedule and Route

The Agartala–Firozpur Express (Train No.14619/14620) is a weekly train that operates on Thursdays. It runs between Agartala in Tripura and Firozpur Cantt in Punjab, covering a long cross-country route.

During its journey, the train passes through several stations including Agartala, Ambasa, Dharmanagar, Patharkandi, New Karimganj, Badarpur Junction, New Haflong, Lumding Junction, Hojai, Jagi Road, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar Junction, Barauni Junction, Patliputra, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Junction, Govindpuri, New Delhi, Shakur Basti, Rohtak Junction, Bhiwani City, Hisar, Mandi Adampur, Sirsa, Kalanwali, Bathinda, Kot Kapura, Faridkot, and finally reaches Firozpur Cantt.

Bikaner-Haridwar Express: Schedule and Halts

The Bikaner–Haridwar Express (Train No. 14717/14718) is a tri-weekly train that operates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The train starts its journey from Bikaner Junction and passes through several important stations, including Napasar, Sri Dungargarh, Rajaldesar, Ratangarh Junction, Churu, Sadulpur Junction, Siwani, Hisar, Bhiwani Junction, Kalanaur Kalan, Rohtak Junction, Gohana, Panipat Junction, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cantt Junction, Saharanpur Junction, Roorkee, and finally reaches Haridwar Junction.

ALSO READ Indian Railways approves Rs 270-crore Kavach rollout across 631 km across key Odisha routes

Delhi–Satrod Passenger Train to halt at Patuwas Meharana

To further strengthen local connectivity in Haryana, Indian Railways has also added a new stoppage for the Delhi–Satrod Passenger (Train No. 54085/54086) at Patuwas Meharana station in Haryana.

This daily train runs between Delhi and Satrod via key stations like Gurgaon, Rewari, Bhiwani, and Hansi.

With this new halt, passengers from Patuwas Meharana and nearby areas will get easier access to train services toward Delhi and other destinations, reducing the need to travel to distant stations.