Passengers travelling through Vadodara are advised to note an important change in train operations. Due to ongoing infrastructure work at Vadodara railway station, several trains will temporarily halt at Chhayapuri railway station instead of Vadodara station.

According to Western Railway, this arrangement will remain in effect for selected train services operating between June 22, 2026 and June 28, 2026.

You can check the train schedules before starting your journey here to make your travel plans accordingly.

Trains Diverted to Chhayapuri Station: Schedule, Timings

The following trains will halt at Chhayapuri railway station during the affected period:

Train No. Train Name Days Arrival Time Departure Time 09080 Indore–Mumbai Central Superfast Special Tuesday & Thursday 00:03 hrs 00:08 hrs 09152 Madhubani–Udhna Special Tuesday & Sunday 00:20 hrs 00:25 hrs 04125 Subedarganj–Bandra Terminus Superfast Special Tuesday 02:10 hrs 02:35 hrs 09196 Mau–Pratap Nagar Superfast Special Tuesday 02:20 hrs 02:25 hrs 04726 Khadki–Hisar Special Tuesday 03:25 hrs 03:30 hrs 09085 Mumbai Central–Indore AC Superfast Special Tuesday & Saturday 05:20 hrs 05:25 hrs 06282 Ajmer–Mysuru Special Tuesday 07:42 hrs 07:47 hrs 09097 Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt Special Tuesday 09:15 hrs 09:20 hrs 09120 Lalkuan–Pratap Nagar Superfast Special Tuesday 10:55 hrs 12:00 hrs 05033 Gomti Nagar–Bandra Terminus Special Tuesday 13:20 hrs 13:25 hrs 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj–Mumbai Central Superfast Special Tuesday 14:25 hrs 14:30 hrs 04126 Bandra Terminus–Subedarganj Special Tuesday 16:44 hrs 16:49 hrs 09001 Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast Special Tuesday & Friday 17:00 hrs 17:05 hrs

What work is underway at Vadodara Station?

Western Railway is carrying out major infrastructure upgrade work at Vadodara Station. This includes yard remodelling and improvements to track layout to ensure better and smoother train operations in the future.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager, also visited the station recently to inspect the ongoing work and review its progress. Due to these activities, trains are temporarily being diverted to Chhayapuri Station.