Passengers travelling through Vadodara are advised to note an important change in train operations. Due to ongoing infrastructure work at Vadodara railway station, several trains will temporarily halt at Chhayapuri railway station instead of Vadodara station.

According to Western Railway, this arrangement will remain in effect for selected train services operating between June 22, 2026 and June 28, 2026. 

You can check the train schedules before starting your journey here to make your travel plans accordingly.

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Trains Diverted to Chhayapuri Station: Schedule, Timings 

The following trains will halt at Chhayapuri railway station during the affected period:

Train No.Train NameDaysArrival TimeDeparture Time
09080Indore–Mumbai Central Superfast SpecialTuesday & Thursday00:03 hrs00:08 hrs
09152Madhubani–Udhna SpecialTuesday & Sunday00:20 hrs00:25 hrs
04125Subedarganj–Bandra Terminus Superfast SpecialTuesday02:10 hrs02:35 hrs
09196Mau–Pratap Nagar Superfast SpecialTuesday02:20 hrs02:25 hrs
04726Khadki–Hisar SpecialTuesday03:25 hrs03:30 hrs
09085Mumbai Central–Indore AC Superfast SpecialTuesday & Saturday05:20 hrs05:25 hrs
06282Ajmer–Mysuru SpecialTuesday07:42 hrs07:47 hrs
09097Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt SpecialTuesday09:15 hrs09:20 hrs
09120Lalkuan–Pratap Nagar Superfast SpecialTuesday10:55 hrs12:00 hrs
05033Gomti Nagar–Bandra Terminus SpecialTuesday13:20 hrs13:25 hrs
09186Kanpur Anwarganj–Mumbai Central Superfast SpecialTuesday14:25 hrs14:30 hrs
04126Bandra Terminus–Subedarganj SpecialTuesday16:44 hrs16:49 hrs
09001Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Superfast SpecialTuesday & Friday17:00 hrs17:05 hrs
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What work is underway at Vadodara Station?

Western Railway is carrying out major infrastructure upgrade work at Vadodara Station. This includes yard remodelling and improvements to track layout to ensure better and smoother train operations in the future.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager, also visited the station recently to inspect the ongoing work and review its progress. Due to these activities, trains are temporarily being diverted to Chhayapuri Station.