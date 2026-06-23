Maharashtra’s city planning authority CIDCO has officially transferred three key railway stations in Navi Mumbai to Central Railway, handing over control of important passenger infrastructure and related facilities.

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CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal formally handed over Targhar, Bamandongari and Kharkopar railway stations along with their associated assets to Central Railway officials, according to an official release issued on Monday.

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, who is also a member of the Railway Coordination Committee, was present during the handover ceremony. The infrastructure transferred includes station buildings, forecourts, commuter parking areas, electrical substations, telecom systems and other supporting facilities.

“CIDCO has played a significant role in developing railway infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. The transfer of these railway stations and associated infrastructure to Central Railway marks an important milestone that will contribute towards more efficient station management,” said Mudgal.

Following the takeover, Central Railway will now handle station operations, routine maintenance activities, passenger safety measures and service-related management at these locations.

Transfer Aims to Improve Maintenance and Passenger Facilities

The handover addresses a long-standing issue regarding the management of railway assets developed by CIDCO. The lack of a formal transfer had created uncertainty over maintenance responsibilities and infrastructure upgrades at the stations.

Mhaske said the issue arose after the agreement between CIDCO and Indian Railways expired in 2008, after which the stations were not officially taken over by the Railways.

“The lack of clarity over ownership affected maintenance and development, leaving passengers with inadequate facilities for nearly 18 years. With the responsibility now clearly defined, the Railways can professionally maintain these stations and provide modern amenities,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

Remaining CIDCO Stations to Move Under Railways in Phases

Mhaske said he had raised the matter several times with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament and during review meetings. A meeting held on May 15 paved the way for the phased transfer of all CIDCO-managed railway stations to Indian Railways.

“This handover is only the first phase. The remaining stations will be transferred within six months. Once the Railways takes complete charge, these stations can be developed on the lines of other modern railway stations,” he told Hindustan Times.

The transfer is expected to bring clearer administrative responsibility, better upkeep and improved passenger amenities across Navi Mumbai’s railway network.

Expected Changes After Central Railway Takeover

With Central Railway now responsible for these stations, commuters are expected to see improved maintenance standards, smoother station operations and better coordination in passenger services. The takeover is likely to help streamline infrastructure upgrades, enhance cleanliness and strengthen safety arrangements at Targhar, Bamandongari and Kharkopar stations.

The shift in responsibility is also expected to bring these stations in line with other major railway facilities managed directly by Indian Railways, with scope for improved passenger amenities, better upkeep of station premises and faster implementation of development works.