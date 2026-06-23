Gold Rate Today in India

On 23 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹146,380 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,860 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹134,182 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 23 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹146,380 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹14,020 or 10.59%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.59% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 146,380 148,240 1,860.00 1.25% 22 Carat 134,182 135,887 1,705.00 1.25% 18 Carat 109,785 111,180 1,395.00 1.25% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Spot Gold posted modest gains on Monday, settling above $4,190 an ounce as encouraging progress in US-Iran negotiations weighed on crude oil prices, easing inflation concerns.

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US Vice President stated that talks with Tehran had established a “good foundation” for a potential agreement. However, gains remained limited as markets continued to digest the Fed’s hawkish stance, with money markets assigning an 85% probability of a December rate hike. Expectations were further reinforced by forecasts from Bank of America and Deutsche Bank for additional tightening later this year.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Today, gold slipped below $4,140 per ounce as rate-hike expectations overshadowed optimism over diplomatic progress. While lower energy prices could support bullion, higher US rates remain a key headwind. Investors now await S&P Global Flash PMIs, ADP Employment Change, the Richmond Manufacturing Index, and remarks for fresh direction.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 146,580 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,365 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,935 ( 1,395.00 ) Bangalore 146,500 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,292 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,875 ( 1,395.00 ) Chennai 146,810 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,576 ( 1,705.00 ) 110,108 ( 1,395.00 ) Delhi 146,130 ( 1,860.00 ) 133,953 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,598 ( 1,395.00 ) Hyderabad 146,620 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,402 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,965 ( 1,395.00 ) Kolkata 146,190 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,008 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,643 ( 1,395.00 ) Mumbai 146,380 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,182 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,785 ( 1,395.00 ) Pune 146,380 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,182 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,785 ( 1,395.00 ) Surat 146,580 ( 1,860.00 ) 134,365 ( 1,705.00 ) 109,935 ( 1,395.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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