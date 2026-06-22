The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through a series of measures, is making the FCNR(B) deposit route more attractive for both depositors and lenders, bankers said. The measures include allowing unlimited leverage against deposits and permitting Indian banks to lend to non-resident Indian (NRI) clients through their overseas branches.

Bankers have been seeking clarity from the central bank on these measures since they were announced on June 5. Earlier, there were concerns over whether the RBI would impose limits on the extent of leverage available against FCNR(B) deposits.

“The RBI is not against such leverage. FCNR(B) deposits backed by loans from banks, whether Indian or foreign, will come with a lien, with the first charge on the deposit resting with the originating bank. The depositor will receive a portion of the interest earnings from the loan amount in their account,” said a banker.

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Most Indian banks are considering offering loans of up to nine times the deposit value, while larger lenders may opt for higher leverage limits. “The final decision will depend on the risk management capabilities of individual banks,” the executive said.

Banks have also been permitted to extend loans to NRIs through their overseas branches, with the funds potentially being invested in dollar-denominated FCNR(B) deposits in India. Lenders had sought clarity on whether overseas branches could facilitate such leveraged investments.

Under the arrangement, FCNR(B) deposits will be raised by Indian branches of banks, while loans will be provided by overseas branches against the security of these deposits.

A substantial portion of the estimated $50-80 billion inflows expected under the scheme is likely to come through leveraged loans. The window for mobilisation of these deposits is open until September 30, with the RBI bearing the hedging cost.

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“The RBI is monitoring foreign currency inflows and the scheme will be fine-tuned as required. The leverage offered will depend on the risk appetite of individual banks,” said another banker.

NRIs are unlikely to shy away from borrowing against FCNR(B) deposits as they can benefit from interest rate arbitrage. However, banks may limit lending based on the creditworthiness of individual customers.

The RBI has exempted FCNR(B) deposits from Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements, enabling banks to offer more attractive interest rates. For some smaller banks, FCNR(B) rates are now comparable to, or even higher than, domestic deposit rates.

“In 2013, when a similar scheme was introduced, high net-worth individuals placed FCNR(B) deposits using their own funds as well as leveraged funds from offshore banks to benefit from interest rate differentials. A similar trend could emerge this time as well,” said another banker.

The central bank has placed significant emphasis on FCNR(B) deposits, which it expects will help attract dollar inflows and support the rupee.