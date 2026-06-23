Travellers on National Highways and Expressways may soon have easier access to emergency vehicle support, with the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) asking Wayside Amenities (WSA) operators to prioritise the establishment of vehicle repair and puncture service facilities.

The move is aimed at reducing delays caused by vehicle breakdowns, improving road safety and providing quicker assistance to both individual travellers and commercial transport operators.

NHLML, a fully owned company of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has directed its field offices to ensure that WSA lessees give priority to setting up these facilities across highway corridors.

Focus on Reducing Breakdowns and Improving Highway Experience

The highway authority noted that several routes still lack adequate access to basic mechanical support, leaving motorists stranded during emergencies. The availability of repair shops and puncture services at designated stops is expected to minimise travel disruptions and improve safety.

The facilities will form part of the larger Wayside Amenities network being developed across the country. These locations are planned as service centres where commuters and freight operators can access essential facilities during long-distance journeys.

NHLML is developing these amenities through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, where private operators are given long-term leases to build and manage highway service hubs.

Repair Facilities Part of Larger Highway Modernisation Plan

Under existing agreements, WSA operators can introduce additional services beyond the mandatory facilities required at each site. Vehicle repair shops and puncture repair points are among the approved services that can be added to improve user convenience.

The expansion of these services is expected to support smoother freight movement by reducing vehicle downtime for commercial operators travelling on major corridors.

The initiative aligns with NHAI’s broader goal of developing safer, more efficient and commuter-friendly highways by improving roadside infrastructure and ensuring better support facilities along key routes.