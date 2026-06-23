The Delhi government is moving ahead with a Rs 473 crore project to modernise nearly 93,000 streetlights and expand its CCTV network, with contractors to be paid in monthly instalments based on performance rather than upfront. The new framework, described by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma as a “No Performance, No Payment” model, is designed to improve accountability, speed up maintenance and make the capital’s civic infrastructure more reliable.

Under the new arrangement, the company awarded the contract will be responsible not only for installing the streetlights but also for maintaining them throughout the project period. Verma said the payment for the project will be divided into 60 instalments over five years, with monthly reports to be submitted on the functionality of the lights and the removal of dark spots.

“Every month, the company will have to provide a report on the functionality of lights, removal of darkspots. Instead of keeping the maintenance provision separately, the installing agency will be responsible for keeping them functional. If the operator fails to repair the lights in a fixed time, a penalty of Rs 2,000 per day would be imposed,” he said.

The minister said the model marks a clear departure from conventional public works contracts, where payments are largely linked to installation. Instead, the contractor will continue to remain responsible for the performance and upkeep of the network, and payments will depend on whether the system continues to meet prescribed standards.

Smart streetlight upgrade

The project will cover around 93,000 streetlights on PWD roads, with officials saying the existing network is old and lacks real-time monitoring. The current streetlights operate at around 10-15 LUX, and the upgrade will raise illumination to nearly 40 LUX. Around 5,000 additional poles will also be installed to light stretches that currently lack adequate coverage and to meet future requirements.

A central control-and-command centre will be established at the PWD headquarters at ITO to monitor all streetlights in real time. Verma said the system will be remotely controlled, allowing officials to dim lights during low-use hours and reduce power consumption.

“The system will be remotely controlled and monitored from a central control room and we will be able to dim them during the low use hours to reduce power consumption. The overall saving over a five-year period is likely to be around Rs 300 crore,” he added.

He also said the new lighting system will be individually controllable and dimmable. “We would also be able to blink them in synchronous manner to mark special occasions,” Verma added, pointing to the possibility of special lighting patterns during festivals, national celebrations and sporting events.

Why the project is needed in the national capital?

The govt officials said the upgrade is meant to improve public safety, reduce complaint-based maintenance and address long delays in detecting faulty lights. Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) network spans about 1,400 km of roads, and many stretches still depend on older lighting systems without advanced monitoring. The government expects the smart LED transition to improve visibility for motorists and pedestrians while also lowering electricity consumption and long-term maintenance costs.

The project is also intended to shift streetlight maintenance from a reactive model to a proactive one, with faults detected through the command centre before residents file complaints. Officials said this should reduce dark stretches, improve service delivery and strengthen accountability across the system.

CCTV expansion under same model

The same EMI-based approach will be used for Delhi’s CCTV camera replacement and expansion programme. Verma said the government plans to replace cameras in phases, starting with 50,000 cameras in the first year, followed by annual quotas in later years. The department said around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the city by PWD over the years, and nearly half are expected to reach the end of their operational life by next year.

Along with replacing old cameras, the government plans to install 50,000 new ones. Officials said the CCTV drive will also follow the “No Performance, No Payment” principle, with payments linked to functionality and service standards. The goal, they said, is to ensure the surveillance network remains effective, especially as older devices begin to fail.

Model tenders and accountability

Minister Verma said the government is also preparing “model tenders” for each type of work to improve accountability and ensure only reputed firms participate in Delhi’s infrastructure projects. “The basic tender document is central to the smooth implementation of any project. Under the current system, we have separate divisions floating tenders with different conditions. This arbitrariness is being removed. We would make model tenders with similar and stringent conditions so that only reputed firms come to bid for the project. It will also be able to improve accountability,” he said.

In the coming days, departments such as PWD, irrigation and flood control, and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will float tenders for entire zones rather than taking up work in a piecemeal manner. Officials said this broader procurement approach is aimed at improving implementation, reducing fragmentation and making oversight easier.

Cost and expected savings

The streetlight project alone is estimated at around Rs 473.2 crore, and the government believes the smart LED upgrade will lead to significant savings over time. According to the finance department’s assessment, the switch could save nearly Rs 300 crore over five years compared with the current arrangement. Officials said the combination of energy-efficient lights, remote monitoring and performance-based contracts will make the system both more sustainable and more accountable.

The government has framed the initiative as a major urban infrastructure upgrade that combines technology, efficiency and stricter contractor accountability. For Delhi’s streetlighting and surveillance systems, the Rs 473-crore project is expected to be one of the most visible civic transformations in the capital in the coming years.