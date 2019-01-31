Bharti Airtel Q3 surprise: Net profit at Rs 86 crore; key figures in a nutshell

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenues came in at Rs 20,519 crore growing 1.9% on-year. India revenues for Q3-19 stood at Rs 14,768 crore have declined by 2.3% on-year.

India’s telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a surprise profit of Rs 86 crore in the October-December quarter, helped by robust customer additions and expansion in mobile data volume. Bharti Airtel had reported a net profit of Rs 306 crore in the comparable quarter previous fiscal. A CNBC TV18 poll had earlier estimated the firm to report a net loss of Rs 930 crore. Revenues for Q3 came in at Rs 14,768 crore, declining by 2.3% on-year on an underlying basis. We take a look at key figures in a nutshell.

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Key figures in a nutshell