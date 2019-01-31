Bharti Airtel Q3 surprise: Net profit at Rs 86 crore; key figures in a nutshell

India's telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a surprise profit of Rs 86 crore in the October-December quarter, helped by robust customer additions and expansion in mobile data volume.
India’s telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a surprise profit of Rs 86 crore in the October-December quarter, helped by robust customer additions and expansion in mobile data volume. Bharti Airtel had reported a net profit of Rs 306 crore in the comparable quarter previous fiscal. A CNBC TV18 poll had earlier estimated the firm to report a net loss of Rs 930 crore. Revenues for Q3 came in at Rs 14,768 crore, declining by 2.3% on-year on an underlying basis. We take a look at key figures in a nutshell.
Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Key figures in a nutshell
- Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenues came in at Rs 20,519 crore growing 1.9% on-year. India revenues for Q3-19 stood at Rs 14,768 crore have declined by 2.3% on-year.
- Total net income for Q3’19 came in at Rs 86 crore (Q2’19: Rs 119 crore) vs Rs 306 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Consolidated mobile data traffic stood at 3,332 Bn MBs in the quarter has registered a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 183%. Digital TV revenue witnessed a growth of 7.1%.
- In constant currency (March 1, 2018) terms, Africa revenues grew by 11.2% on-year led by strong growth in data and Airtel money transaction value. Mobile data traffic has grown by 61% to 105 Bn MBs in the quarter as
compared to 66 Bn MBs in the same quarter last year.
- Airtel Africa’s Gross Revenue grew by 11.2% on a Y-o-Y basis. Data traffic grew by 61%, Voice minutes
increased by 25% and Airtel Money throughput grew by 29% on a Y-o-Y basis.
- Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 6,307 crore declined 16.9% on-year. Consolidated EBITDA margin decreased by 6.6% to 30.7% in the quarter as compared to 37.3% in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated EBIT dropped by 69.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 813 crore.
- In a statement, Mr. Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said, “Our simplified product portfolio and premium content partnerships have played out well during the quarter, translating into one of our highest ever 4G customers additions of 11 mn+. Our mobile data volume continues to expand, with a YoY growth of 190%. We have deployed 24K broadband sites during the quarter and remain committed to invest in capacities ahead of the demand curve and provide a superior customer experience.”
