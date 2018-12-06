ADB enters an arrangement with World Bank for co-financed projects

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 4:50 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday said it has entered into an arrangement with the World Bank to put in place a single framework that will make co-financed projects more efficient.

ADB, World Bank, APA, latest news on ABDADB’s first Alternative Procurement Arrangement (APA) with the World Bank will allow procedures on co-financed projects to follow a single procurement framework, it said in a statement. (Reuters)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday said it has entered into an arrangement with the World Bank to put in place a single framework that will make co-financed projects more efficient. ADB’s first Alternative Procurement Arrangement (APA) with the World Bank will allow procedures on co-financed projects to follow a single procurement framework, it said in a statement.

“The new arrangement allows co-financed projects to be implemented more efficiently by applying a single framework to the whole project. It will reduce transaction costs for ADB’s clients,” said Risa Zhijia Teng, Director General of ADB’s Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department. The APA is a step further towards reducing procurement timelines in line with Strategy 2030, she said.

Also read| SoftBank mobile services disrupted ahead of bumper IPO, shares drop

Strategy 2030 is ADB’s long-term plan to respond effectively to the Asia and Pacific region’s changing needs. ADB said it is negotiating with other multilateral agencies to expand the number of co-financed projects that will use similar arrangements. This will lessen the burden on executing and implementing agencies that have traditionally used multiple procurement frameworks on a single project and project implementation, it added. In 2017, ADB operations totalled USD 32.2 billion, including USD 11.9 billion in co-financing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ADB enters an arrangement with World Bank for co-financed projects
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition