Apollo joins hands with Marafon group for Uzbekistan foray

In a strategic collaboration between Apollo and the Marafon Group, the holding company will be making the investment. The overall investment in phase-I will be over $30 million.

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Marafon Group to make an entry into Uzbekistan. The pact has been inked to set up a state-of-the-art tertiary care hospital in the country, which in phase-I will have over 100 beds and has the potential to expand to over 200.

Marafon Group, with varied interests in technology, infrastructure, healthcare, banking and trade, already operates over nine medical and diagnostic centres. Now, with this partnership with Apollo Hospitals for the tertiary care hospital, it will provide quality healthcare to over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Apollo Hospitals will offer technical consulting, clinical excellence, commissioning and BOMA (branding, operations and management agreement) of the tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan. The hospital will be built in Fergana region that will primarily focus on oncology, organ transplants, urology, neurosurgery, cardiology and high-end diagnostics.

The Central government of Uzbekistan and the government of Fergana have come together to facilitate the tie-up between Apollo Hospitals and Marafon Group.

Prathap C Reddy, founder & chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “We take immense pride in joining hands with Marafon Group to provide tertiary care services to over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and its neighbouring countries thus improving access to quality healthcare. We stand strong together at each development stage to evolve the healthcare landscape in Uzbekistan and celebrate strong bond of trust, commitment and care with our partners and patients.”

Nurillo Mamasadikov, co-founder, Marafon Group, said, “This project is in line with our mission to develop our country, bring about positive change and revolutionise healthcare offering in the region. Our association with Apollo Hospitals will strengthen the healthcare system and improve the quality of life in Uzbekistan. We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering tertiary care services.”