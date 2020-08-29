Amul becomes first Indian dairy company to be in Rabobank’s Global Top 20 list; Nestle leads

Amul entered the Rabobank’s Global Top 20 Dairy Companies list for the first time

Amul, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), has become the first Indian dairy firm to make a place in the global top 20 list released by Rabobank, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company. According to the list, Switzerland’s Nestle topped the list with a turnover of US $22.1 billion, followed by France’s Lactalis with US $ 21 billion turnover. Amul has achieved an annual turnover of $5.5 billion. “GCMMF (Amul) enters the Rabobank’s Global Top 20 Dairy Companies list for the first time at No.16,” Amul said in its tweet. It further added that this is a matter of pride for 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat.

On this achievement, RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Amul), thanked the Gujarat government. “For all this tremendous growth credit also goes to Govt of Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani for supporting 36 lacs farmers during difficult times by giving timely export incentives and Infrastructure funding,” Sodhi said in a tweet. He also said that this has been achieved due to the efforts of 3.6 million milk producers especially women.

US’ Dairy Farmers of America which was ranked 6th in the 2019 list, has been positioned third this year with a turnover of US $20.1 billion. Among others are France’s Danone at fourth, China’s Yili at fifth, New Zealand’s Fonterra at sixth, Netherlands’ FrieslandCampina at seventh, China’s Mengniu at eighth, Denmark/Sweden’s Arla Foods at ninth and Canada’s Saputo at tenth position.

Earlier this week, speaking at an online dialogue organized by All India Management Association (AIMA), RS Sodhi said that the dairy sector can give a significant boost to the employment generation in the country. This sector would alone create 1.2 crore new jobs over the next 10 years. Sodhi added saying that India produces 21 per cent of the milk in the world and India’s milk market was growing at 5 per cent, compared to the 1.8 per cent growth in the global milk market.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Amul has increased its focus on immunity-boosting products and launched Haldi Ice Cream. The company plans to roll out two more products i.e. Immuno Chakra Ice Cream, the Health trinity of Haldi-Ginger-Tulsi in tri-colour Ice Cream stick of 60 ml and Star Anise Doodh in the 200 ml can. In July, Amul launched Panchamrit, a mix of five ingredients which is usually offered in temples as ‘prasad’. It also launched Janmay range of edible oils, to reduce India’s edible oil dependency and help local farmers.