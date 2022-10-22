When will the 16 crore promised jobs be provided? Congress takes a dig at ‘Rozgar Mela’

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Saturday questioned the Prime Minister in a video tweet asking when will he provide 16 crore jobs that he promised when he had come to power. He further added that “eventbaazi” of handing 70,000 appointment letters will not work.

PM Modi launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive to give recruitment to 10 lakh people. Under the recruitment drive, 50 Union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people across different locations in India. While addressing a virtual gathering after distributing 75,000 appointment letters electronically, the PM said that the ruling BJP government is working towards creating employment opportunities in the country among the youths, news agency PTI reported.

Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra has crossed four states now and the ‘jumla king’ was forced by Rahul Gandhi to admit that unemployment is the biggest problem in the country.”

“Prime Minister Modi please tell by when would you provide 16 crore jobs as you had promised to provide two crore jobs every year in the last eight years…By which date and day would these 16 crore jobs be provided and by when would 30 lakh vacancies in government departments be filled up,” he said in a video put out on Twitter.

“By doing show business, handing over 70,000 appointment letters, it will not work. The youth of the country want jobs and the prime minister would have to answer them. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would continue to raise this question from the prime minister during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he added.