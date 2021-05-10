West Bengal Minister List 2021: Check full list of 43 cabinet ministers and their portfolios

TMC Cabinet List: A prominent name among them is Amit Mitra, who was the finance minister under Banerjee in her two previous terms since 2011.

West Bengal Minister List 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inducted 43 ministers in her new cabinet which also includes several fresh faces. As many as 43 ministers, including 19 ministers of state, took oath today at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. A prominent name among them is Amit Mitra, who was the finance minister under Mamata Banerjee in her two previous terms since 2011, but did not contest polls due to his ill health. Just like Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra will also have to contest a by-poll to get elected to the West Bengal assembly.

The list also includes veteran leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan. In all, there are 24 cabinet ministers. New faces in the council of ministers include former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, former Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwari and Siuli Saha.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has kept Home & Hill Affairs, Personnel & Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms and REfugee Rehabilitation as well as Information and Cultural Affairs and North Bengal Development ministries with herself.

West Bengal Minister List 2021: Full List of West Bengal Cabinet Ministers

1. Subrata Mukherjee – Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction

2. Partha Chatterjee – Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Information Technology and Electronics and Parliamentary Affairs

3. Amit Mitra – Finance, Planning and Statistics, Programme Monitoring

4. Sadhan Pande – Consumer Affairs, SHG and Self Employment

5. Jyoti Priya Mallick – Forest, Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources

6. Bankim Chandra Hazra – Sundarban Affairs

7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia – Water Resources Investigation and Development

8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra – Irrigation and Waterways

9. Moloy Ghatak – Law, Judicial and Public Works

10. Aroop Biswas – Power, Youth Affairs and Sports

11. Ujjal Biswas – Correctional Administration

12. Arup Roy – Co-operation

13. Rathin Ghosh – Food and Supply

14. Firhad Hakim – Transport, Housing

15. Chandranath Sinha – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles

16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay – Agriculture

17. Bratya Basu – School Education, Higher Education

18. Pulak Roy – Public Health Engineering

19. Dr. Shashi Panja – Women and Child Development and Social Welfare

20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani – Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education

21. Biplab Mitra – Agriculture Marketing

22. Javed Ahmed Khan – Disaster Management and Civil Defence

23. Swapan Debnath- Animal Resources Development

24. Siddiqullah Choudhary- Mass Education Extension and Library Services

West Bengal Full List of Ministers of State 2021

25. Manoj Tiwari – Youth and Sports

26. Dilip Mondal – Transport

27. Akhruzzaman – Power

28. Seuli Saha – Panchayat and Rural Development

29. Srikant Mahato – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles

30. Yeasmin Sabina – Irrigation and Waterways, North Bengal Development

31. Birbaha Hansda – Forests

32. Jyotsna Mandi – Food and Supplies

33. Paresh Chandra Adhikary – School Education

West Bengal Full Lost of Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

34. Becharam Manna – Labour

35. Subrata Saha – Food Processing Industries and Horticulture

36. Humayun Kabir – Technical Education, Training and Skill Development

37. Akhil Giri – Fisheries

38. Chandrima Bhattacharya- Urban Development & Municipal Affairs; MOS in Health & Family Welfare and Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation

39. Ratna De Nag – Environment, Science and Technology and bio-Technology

40. Sandhyarani Tudu-Pashimanchal Unnayan Affairs, MoS in Parliamentary Affairs

41. Bulu Chik Baraik – Backward Classes Welfare, Tribal Development

42. Sujit Bose – Fire and Emergency Services

43. Indranil Sen – Tourism and MoS in information and Cultural Affairs

The West Bengal Assembly Polls were held for 292 seats and two seats, for which election was cancelled, will go to by-polls. There are 294 seats in the Bengal assembly.