Opening a demat account and buying stocks has never been easier for Indian investors. However, deciding what to buy, how much to invest and when to rebalance a portfolio remains a challenge, particularly for first-time market participants. Seeking to address this gap, HDFC Securities’ discount broking platform, HDFC SKY, has integrated smallcase-powered model portfolios into its platform, offering users curated baskets of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on different investment themes and strategies.

The integration allows investors to choose from ready-made portfolios instead of researching and selecting individual stocks from scratch. Users can view the securities within each portfolio before investing, with the holdings remaining in their own demat accounts, ensuring transparency and direct ownership of investments.

The move reflects a broader shift in India’s online broking industry. For much of the past decade, brokers competed largely on low brokerage charges, quick account opening and user-friendly trading apps. As these features have become standard across platforms, firms are increasingly looking to differentiate themselves by offering research, investment ideas and portfolio management tools.

For retail investors, the timing is significant. The rapid growth in participation in equity markets has brought millions of new investors, many of whom are comfortable using digital platforms but lack the time or expertise to build and monitor diversified portfolios. At the same time, they are exposed to an overwhelming flow of market opinions and stock recommendations through social media, messaging platforms and online videos.

Curated portfolios seek to simplify this process by grouping securities around a defined investment strategy rather than relying on isolated stock tips. Alongside the smallcase integration, HDFC SKY also offers SKY Signals, a feature that combines research inputs, technical indicators and market alerts to help investors make more informed decisions.

While model portfolios can simplify investing and save time, they do not eliminate market risks. Investors must still assess whether a strategy aligns with their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite. Portfolio values can fluctuate, and no curated basket guarantees returns.

The latest offering underscores how competition in digital broking is evolving. As access to investing becomes increasingly commoditised, brokerages are focusing on helping investors navigate the more complex task of constructing and managing portfolios, rather than merely executing trades.