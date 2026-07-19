The Uttarakhand government has suspended tree felling for the proposed Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh road project in Dehradun following protests by residents and environmentalists, as well as the registration of an FIR against several people allegedly involved in attempts to disrupt the work. According to a report by The Indian Express, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project involves widening a 19-km stretch of road near Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport. The project had identified 4,369 trees for felling, triggering concerns over its potential impact on the Shivalik Elephant Reserve.

On July 18, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said tree felling would remain suspended until consultations were held with all stakeholders and a satisfactory consensus was reached.

Why has tree felling triggered protests?

The proposed road passes through areas linked to the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, including elephant movement corridors. The issue gained momentum after local residents mobilised against the felling of trees. On July 12, an FIR was registered against unidentified individuals for allegedly using criminal force to prevent public servants from performing their duties and for acting with common intention.

As opposition grew, the state government decided to pause the tree-felling exercise.

The Chief Minister said he had taken note of concerns raised by residents, environmentalists and other citizens over the Dehradun-Rishikesh four- and six-lane project.

“Development is essential for us, but no decision will be taken by ignoring public sentiment, the environment, or local interests,” CM Dhami said.

He directed the Chief Secretary and other officials to hold fresh consultations with residents, public representatives, experts and other stakeholders. “Until a satisfactory consensus is reached among all stakeholders, the felling of trees under this project will remain suspended,” CM Dhami said.

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Government says project has received approvals

The Chief Minister maintained that the project was an important infrastructure initiative and that work had been undertaken in compliance with court directions and after obtaining the required statutory and environmental approvals.

The project has also faced legal scrutiny. A contempt petition filed before the Uttarakhand High Court in connection with the tree-felling issue was dismissed.

The government has said that the road-widening project is aimed at improving connectivity in the region, including access to the airport and the Rishikesh area.

What NHAI says about wildlife protection

NHAI has defended the project, saying extensive measures have been taken to minimise the impact on wildlife. It is reportedly said that the project includes an elevated wildlife passage of around 3.5 km, comprising an elephant underpass and four dedicated elephant underpasses, to facilitate the safe movement of elephants and other large animals.

The project also includes:

Six box culverts measuring 5×3 metres for animals such as tigers, leopards, jackals, jungle cats, porcupines, wild boars, sambar and spotted deer. Thirteen pipe culverts with a diameter of 1,200 mm for reptiles, amphibians and other smaller wildlife. Green guide hedges. Sound barriers and anti-glare screens. Wildlife warning signs. Speed-calming measures. Designated no-horn zones.

NHAI Project Director Saurabh Singh said the measures were intended to reduce human-wildlife conflict, prevent road accidents and protect wildlife movement corridors.

NHAI cites compensatory afforestation measures

The NHAI has said it deposited more than Rs 1.97 crore towards compensatory afforestation and its maintenance for the next 10 years. The state government has also transferred 40 hectares of non-forest land to the Forest Department for developing new forests as part of the compensatory afforestation measures.

Earlier concerns over Shivalik Elephant Reserve

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of earlier disputes over the Shivalik Elephant Reserve. In 2020, amid discussions over the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked the Uttarakhand government to explore options to avoid sensitive areas of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve while identifying land for airport expansion.

The Uttarakhand government had also attempted to denotify the reserve, but the move was stayed by the High Court.